Ignoring the traffic signs, he entered his Dodge model 73 in the Plaza de Bolívar, in the heart of Bogotá. He drove ecstatic, as if drugged by the miseries of a vulgar and unbearable world. When he parked, he picked up a bundle from the passenger seat that had traveled all over Colombia with him and placed it on the roof: it was the mummified corpse of his son.

Don Raúl Carvajal, a humble transporter with gray hair and a white mustache, wanted to tell everyone that his son had been murdered. The boy, who was called Mono, was a 29-year-old soldier with a newborn daughter. Three weeks before he was to be executed, he told his father over the phone that they wanted him to kill innocent civilians, but he refused. The Army tried to justify his death by assuring that in the middle of the jungle he was shot by a FARC sniper. To Don Raúl that seemed like a story and at the wake he opened the sealed coffin that had been delivered to him with a hammer and a crowbar. He found that the corpse had its skull split in two, as if it had been shot at a few meters away.

From that moment on, he dedicated his life to solving the crime. He wrote to the International Red Cross, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, the Ministry of Defense, the Episcopal Conference, the Presidency of the Republic and everyone who can imagine. No institution was able to advance in the investigation. Desperate, in 2011 he parked the van on the seventh street with Jiménez avenue, on a cobblestone floor, in front of a church that is more than 500 years old. At traffic lights he hung ropes on which he displayed photographs of the entire case and on top of the van he left a mannequin with his son’s soldier clothes and a photograph of him stamped on his face. Don Raúl stayed there forever.

At first people stopped to listen to it, it was a novelty. He arrived at 8.30, punctual, and left when the afternoon began to fall. One imagines him like those apostles who in groups told an extraordinary, painful, heartbreaking story. He had the immediate attention of passers-by. But over time it became part of the landscape, a statue. He ended up looking like the invisible madmen who denounce in front of the White House the imminence of a nuclear war. His cause no longer mattered to lawyers or the media. So the people forgot him, and with him the story of his dead son was forgotten.

Three years have passed since his death for someone to come and rescue him from the dust of oblivion. The novelist Ricardo Silva Romero has written a concise and moving book at the same time of a man who left everything ―family, work― to dedicate himself body and soul to a cause. In recent years he developed a paranoia that made him not talk on the phone, distrust strangers who stopped more than necessary to observe him and look in the rearview mirror if a car was following him. He came to believe that there was a state plan to end him. In the hospital, infected by Covid, he saw the grim reaper in the staff in white coats. The doctors certified his death at 11:11 a.m. on June 12, 2021.

Ricardo Silva Romero, author of ‘The book of mourning’, walks in Bogotá. Santiago Mesa

That he died at that pallid hour made him almost immediately a Silva character. By superstition, his books are full of clocks that mark the hours in mirrors. The writer was moved by the story of this man about which he wrote in his regular column in El Tiemposhortly after his death. After rereading it the next day, she thought that there was the germ of a novel, which she has ended up calling the book of mourning (Alfaguara).

Silva Romero wanders around the corner where Don Raúl was posted this afternoon, intemperate. All this bathed his eyes.

The writer wears a windbreaker and brown pants. He wipes his glasses and puts his hands in his pockets.

“He parked here like ten years. At first they wouldn’t let him, but the mayor’s offices were skilful, they saw that it wasn’t a problem for anyone. She would arrive and tie the photos with clotheslines, like a gallery. Photos of all his trips, what he had reconstructed. On the truck he hung banners denouncing everything and counting everything. He hung the mannequin with the son’s uniform and with the son’s face attached and told the story, it was really impressive. The message was very strong. The corner is very impressive. It is a key point in the history of the country. Gaitán was killed right there on April 9, 1948,” he points with his finger. All these buildings are the ones that remained standing, the rest fell as if they had been bombed. Opposite is the old newsroom of Time.

The novelist came across an unusual story, one in a million. It was full of incredible events. One day, Don Raúl drove to the gate of El Ubérrimo, the farm of Álvaro Uribe Vélez. He took a bicycle out of the trunk and pedaled down the dirt road that led to the hacienda. On the way he met a man on horseback, with glasses, in a serene attitude. It was Uribe himself, who was then in charge of the Republic. Those were the times —Silva writes— in which that president was an apparition: a God. Don Raúl wasted no time in telling her that his boy loved the army, he was proud to wear the uniform, but for not killing civilians to pass them off as guerrillas ―what is known as false positives― he found death. Uribe assured him that he would talk to the commander of the Military Forces to find out what had happened with “his peeling of him.” Months after that strange encounter, Don Raúl realized that his case was still in limbo. That was when he dared to stand in the heart of Bogotá and exhibit the body of his son, who had been exhumed days before in a cemetery where he no longer had a place.

Shortly after, it was when Don Raúl decided to stay on this cobbled corner, where pigeons flutter and a man with a hat preaches to some taciturn teenagers. The sixty-year-old who had started this crusade grew old, he became an old man with ailments. Here they had placed a plaque in his honor that someone has torn off, no one knows why. His goodbye has left a void, a hole, that the hundreds of passers-by who pass by every minute are unable to fill.

“His family lost him. His wife and his two children, his grandchildren,” I tell Silva.

“She lost him forever. They spoke little and, as happens to many people who are involved in these cases, they did not trust the telephone. He had a lot of feeling that people were all over him.

“Do you think it was worth it?”

-I do believe. His is a figure that transcends, like that of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo. It’s about false positives, but also about a soldier who refuses to do false positives. The Monkey was an honorable soldier. This is not only from people debased by the war, but from heroic people who did not let themselves get involved in it.

―It is striking that it was a father who undertook this crusade and not a mother.

“It is a story of a father in a country without fathers. 80% of parents leave in Colombia and leave their families. And this is a dedicated man, dedicated to being a father, to being the son’s evangelist. This is a father dedicated to mourning his son, to being vulnerable in a historic corner of Colombia, in a country of machos who refuse to cry and say they are split in two. He is a very important character for such a macho country. He is very touching. He was articulate, intelligent, likeable, supportive. He formed a family of victims in Bogotá.

At first, the Mothers of Soacha, an association made up of mothers, wives, daughters and sisters of those killed by the false positives, did not know how to interpret a father. Later they welcomed him and united his sorrows. The young people who took to the streets to protest in 2021 surrounded him and listened carefully. They called him with a sense of humor Mr. Van. He was the father of the resistance, the man who was always there. One afternoon he waved the red, blue and yellow flag in the smoky air.

The truck has been parked at the door of the Center for Memory, Peace and Reconciliation in Bogotá. Next door, Don Raúl has been buried in the vault of the Central Cemetery, at number 1,335. Silva plans to stop by one of these days and leave her some flowers.

The book of mourning has been published in Alfaguara. 228 pages. 59,000 pesos (13.5 dollars).

