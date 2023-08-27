The journalist Augusto Góngora and the actress Paulina Urrutia in a still from the documentary ‘La memoria infinita’. MTV Documentary Films

The word memory has a special meaning in Latin America. Its mere mention is enough to bring students, citizens and writers who lived through the hardest years of military dictatorships in the region to the present. Memory is fighting against oblivion. infinite memory, the new documentary by the Chilean Maite Alberdi, goes a bit about that. She also deals with the story in lower case, the one that takes place under a roof in the privacy of a couple who love each other.

infinite memory reaches Chilean screens at a special time. The country remembers half a century of Augusto Pinochet’s coup to overthrow Salvador Allende in September 1973. The moment has given the film a great reception. On Thursday, on its first day of screening, it was seen by some 6,000 people, making it the best launch of a Chilean documentary.

Augusto Góngora, one of the characters in the documentary, lived through those years of dictatorship and tried something difficult, reporting in times of little freedom. The journalist, from Teleanalisis, an opposition television program, transmitted to his audience the real pulse of Chileans for five years. He did it with a microphone in hand, visiting towns and neighborhoods. Later he had a successful and long career headlining cultural programs broadcast on local television.

Góngora was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014, when he was 62 years old. The documentary accompanies him in recent years with his wife, Paulina Urrutia, a theater actress who was Minister of Culture in the first government of Michelle Bachelet. The marriage was a love of maturity, one of those that begins to not end. Since 1997, the couple has become one of the most famous in the local cultural world.

When Alberdi approached them to propose an intimate portrait of his living with the disease, Urrutia responded with a blunt no. Góngora, on the other hand, surprised his wife by agreeing to the filmmaker’s proposal. After having put the lives of many in front of a camera for decades, the journalist was willing to be the subject of study. Urrutia, accustomed to embodying various characters for the audience, must have been herself in a role as moving as it was complex.

What can be worse for a journalist than losing his memory? Alberdi’s camera—and Urrutia’s, since she is also in charge of filming much of what happens under her roof—captures this low-intensity torment. In the hands of the director, who was nominated for an Oscar for the mole agent, the crisis is never strident. It becomes a melancholic couple’s story and a diary of the debacle full of tenderness and humanity. “Without memory, there is no identity,” Paulina reads at one point in the film of a dedication that Augusto wrote to her in a book given to her in the early days of the courtship. And that, in essence, is infinite memory. Not only a reflection of the identity of a country, but of oneself.

Alberdi visited Los Angeles a few days ago for the premiere of the film in the United States. Despite the weight of Chile’s historical memory, the film has had a great reception in this country. Earlier this year, it premiered at the Sundance independent film festival. There it won the award for best documentary and the MTV network bought the rights to distribute it. The irony is not lost that a music and reality channel for younger audiences has opted for a documentary of an older couple whose rhythm resembles a slow dance of a ballad.

The show at Sundance has been followed by a trail of excellent reviews that highlight the care and empathy with which Alberdi has shown his characters. In his hands, among sadness there is room for hope. And in old age there is always dignity, something that he had already shown in his previous film, where an elderly man enters a nursing home posing as a private detective.

The director admitted a few days ago that this would be another movie if it hadn’t been for the pandemic. The coronavirus made the two characters, united by a bond of more than 20 years, even closer together. The film starts with one of the couple’s routines. Paulina had to remind Augusto in the morning who he was and that she was his wife. It was a labor of love to reinforce memory. And those are the best attributes of this documentary, which has as much head as heart.