There are those who strive to separate the work of artists when the lives of many authors are one of their great creations. There are those who join them to make summary moral judgments. We live in a world so accustomed to questioning everything as if it were a CIS survey, with questions whose only possible answers are yes/no/nsnc, that we forget that sometimes there is no complete answer because what fails are the questions. But sometimes, there are those who know how to look from another place.

In Terenci, the infinite fabulation, created by Álvaro Augusto and directed by Marta Lallana, they do. The documentary series produced by Filmin addresses the figure of Terenci Moix from many perspectives, some of them unflattering for its protagonist. She is remembered by friends, family, ex-boyfriends and some close enemies. Listen to Colita speak (her documentary is a gem Cola, Colita, Colassa), to Núria Espert, to Luis Antonio de Villena, to Vicente Molina Foix… it is as valuable as it is uncommon on today’s television, unfortunately. There are also glaring absences, like that of Maruja Torres. Fabulations, however infinite, are always incomplete. And it causes shame to contemplate certain intimacies.

Terenci in the documentary is appreciated not for his virtues, nor despite his weaknesses, but in part thanks to the latter. Whoever sees him willing to pass judgment on his literary quality, as some young people do in a fragment of And what are you about? that the documentary recovers, is not knowing how to look. Just like anyone who does it with his life. “Although the boy Ramón always had a horror of death, the writer who replaced him learned that he had to die many times if he aspired to be reborn again,” he wrote in The weight of the straw. I would have liked to see him seeing himself here, in this other life. Let’s see what he thought.

