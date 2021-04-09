Max Euwe was a Dutch chess player, fifth world champion between 1935 and 1937.

The problem of the 16 horses, raised last week, has not been solved by any reader, so I will give a four-dimensional clue (which, incidentally, gives an idea of ​​the singular beauty of the problem) in case anyone dares to try it: the diagram of the arrangement of the 16 horses on the board and their mutual threats is the projection of a hypercube.

And who, instead of going up from two dimensions to four, prefers to go down to one, can tackle the following one-dimensional chess problem, related to Guarini’s (see previous article), proposed by our regular commentator Luca Tanganelli:

On a 1×8 board with the pieces arranged as shown in the figure, the king and rook move as usual while the knight jumps two squares to one side or the other. The whites play and win.

One cannot talk about the Guarini problem and his relatives without mentioning its most famous variant, which consists of exchanging the positions of three white knights and three black knights arranged on a 3×4 board as indicated in the figure.

Those interested in delving into Guarini’s problem and its variants will find an excellent article by Raúl Ibáñez for Cuaderno de Cultura Científica at the following link: https://culturacientifica.com/2021/01/13/ajedrez-y-matematicas-el-problema-de-guarini/

The succession of Thue

At the beginning of the 20th century, the Norwegian mathematician Axel Thue discovered the sequence of binary numbers that bears his name (also known as the Thue-Morse or Prouhet-Thue-Morse sequence), which is constructed as follows: the first term is 0, and the following terms are formed by adding after the previous one its complement (its Boolean complement, which consists of substituting each 0 for a 1 and vice versa). Thus, the first five terms of the sequence are:

0

01

0110

01101001

0110100110010110

And although it may seem that we have left the chessboard, we have not done so yet, because the great Dutch chess player and mathematician Max Ewe (world champion between 1935 and 1937) discovered that the Thue succession could be used to circumvent the rule of thumb. triple repetition and prolong a game of chess indefinitely.

The rule of the three repetitions establishes that, if a player repeats the same move three times in a row, the game is a draw. How can you use the Thue sequence to achieve an infinite game? (Only in theory, because in practice there are other rules that limit the duration of a chess game, such as 50 moves in a row without captures or pawn movements).

The Thue sequence has remarkable properties and applications. It allows, for example, to tackle an interesting numerical problem posed by Dr. Matrix, a character created by the teacher Martin Gardner:

What is the maximum length of a string made up of digits 1 and 2 without repeating any digits or sequences consecutively? If we start with 1, the next digit has to be 2, because in 11 there are two consecutive 1s; and to 12 we can only add a 1 to obtain 121. And we can no longer continue, because if we add a 1 we have two consecutive 1s and if we add a 2 we obtain 1212, with two consecutive 12s. And with three digits, 1, 2 and 3, what is the longest string that we can form according to the same rule? (Taken from the book The Magic Numbers of Dr. Matrix, Martin Gardner, 1985).

