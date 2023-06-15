PreviousDirectChronicle

If the Dutch school will always have extremes as a sign of identity, Croatia will always have the external instep of Luka Modric and the competitive callous that has led it to sign some of the most epic episodes of international football in the last five years. On the night of this Wednesday, with the Feyenoord stadium dyed in fluorescent orange, it was no less. Extensions are a Croatian thing. Winning them, he reached the final of the 2018 World Cup, the semifinals of Qatar and last night the League of Nations (2-4). An indefatigable fighter awaits Spain or Italy who combines the technique of their best footballers with a nationalist fervor that makes them gigantic. Croatia plays for Croatia.

2 Bijlow, Aké (Tyrell Malacia, min. 105), Lutsharel Geertruida, Virgil Van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries (Noa Lang, min. 84), Malen (Steven Bergwijn, min. 74), Mats Wieffer, Teun Koopmeiners, Frenkie De Jong, Xavi Simons (Wouter Weghorst, min. 64) and Gakpo (Marten de Roon, min. 105) 4 Dominik Livakovic, Vida, Perisic, Josip Sutalo (Petkovic, min. 90), Juranovic (Josip Stanisic, min. 78), Kovacic (Lovro Majer, min. 85), Modric (Borna Barisic, min. 119), Brozovic, Luka Ivanusec (Nikola Vlasic, min. 78), Kramaric (Martin Erlic, min. 90) and Pasalic See also The price of Russian oil sinks well below the ceiling set by the West goals 1-0 min. 34: Malen. 1-1 min. 54: Kramaric. 1-2 min. 72: Passalic. 2-2 min. 95: Noah Lang. 2-3 min. 98: Petkovic. 2-4 min. 116: Modric. Referee István Kovács Yellow cards Kovacic (min. 17), Pasalic (min. 24), Frenkie De Jong (min. 38), Brozovic (min. 63), Dominik Livakovic (min. 91), Teun Koopmeiners (min. 93) and Tyrell Malacia (min. 115)

He had scored the Netherlands after the first half hour in a combination that seemed to reflect the impassive passage of time for the Croats. The ball circulated cleanly from the left flank, where the sparkling Xavi Simons swarmed, to the right side of the area, under the gaze and stasis of the Croats. There Malen appeared to unleash a cross shot. It was the moment in which Croatia brought out its condition as a good matchmaker. Modric rose, the first believer that a mere goal against does not combine with defeat. Around the Real Madrid player, Kovacic, Brozovic, Kramaric, Pasalic and Ivanusek began to carburete. The growth of Croatia had its reward when Modric suffered an innocent grab from Gakpo that Kramaric did not forgive shortly after the start of the second act.

The goal further established Modric as the owner of the game. Selective in his appearances, a curved pass with the outside, a download at the first touch or a heel shot confirmed him as the undisputed cacique of the game. Pasalic triggered a soft cross from the left with the inside that silenced the rowdy home fans. The revelry moved to the bottom occupied by the Croatian fans. Dalic’s insult and his footballers were historic. The statistics reflected that Modric and company gained possession of the team Oranje at her house and forced her into a primary football. Koeman brought in the huge Wieghorst and reinforced the attack on the wings with Lang and Bergwijn to start a bombardment of crosses into the area. The bulk of hanging balls had its fruit in the last breath of added time when Lang holed a rebound.

The extra time was Croatian from start to finish for courage, guts and football. Petkovic scored with a long shot and Modric sentenced a penalty. Replaced in the last minutes of extra time, the Dutch fans showed their fine palates. As the madridista walked along the side of the field on his way to the changing rooms, he watched as he was given a standing ovation by the home fans. The ecstasy was when he passed in front of the background in which the red and white checkered shirts of his compatriots were crowded. He thundered sharp the tribute to the infinite captain. “Luka, Luka”, was heard, while he gave a smile after his last soccer lesson.

