“It’s been a month since a windswept wildfire engulfed the historic Hawaiian city of Lahaina, and authorities are still trying to clarify exactly how many people died in the nation’s deadliest wildfire over a century.” Thus begins the articulate report of the New York Times published today, one month after the tragedy that transformed that city into death and ashes.

Almost all of Lahaina has been searched by teams of rescuers, molecular dogs and anthropologists expert in finding human remains, but the official death toll has stood at 115 people for more than two weeks. “This has led to a harrowing wait for the families of over 380 people whose names are included in a harrowing FBI list that relatives are beginning to consider a funeral announcement,” writes the NYT. Relatives like Kimberly Buen who gave up hoping her father was alive when an agent visited her home in Southern California to take a DNA sample.

The torment of relatives

“Every phone call I get, I think I get that call, the call to tell me they matched my father’s DNA, that they found him deceased,” says another citizen, Ma Ms. Buen. “Before, I answered every call: ‘Did they find him? Did they find it?”. Instead today I wonder have we recovered it? In short, it is assumed that there is nothing more to be done. Her father, Maurice Buen, was a sport fisherman and would have turned 80 on September 2. She tearfully told the NYT that she had spent the last month calling the FBI, the Red Cross, FEMA, the Maui Police Department, the Honolulu hospital dozens of times a day, which welcomed the burn victims and the public housing authority that ran the building where his father lived.





The “missing” are 385

In the chaos of the first few days after the fire spread down hillsides to the edge of the Pacific Ocean, consuming neighborhoods and buildings of all kinds, many survivors were left without cell phone service. With families desperate to find loved ones, the list of the missing at one point grew to more than 2,000. But the FBI — after taking various lists from shelters, the Red Cross and the Maui Police Department and cross-referencing them — narrowed the number to 385 people at the latest count. The figure included two victims whose remains have since been confirmed among the dead. At the same time, the Maui Police Department said it was actively investigating 41 missing persons cases and had asked relatives of those on the FBI list to file missing persons reports if they hadn’t already.

The right number of deaths will take months

Authorities said they had confirmed 115 deaths, both by collecting DNA-analyzed remains and through the discovery of mostly intact bodies; 55 of these have been identified and their names announced. Five other people have been identified, but their names have not yet been released as authorities failed to notify their families. The last time the death toll changed was Aug. 21, the day President Biden visited Lahaina, a timeframe that reflects the new phase in recovery efforts, as well as the likelihood that the bodies of many people have been reduced to irrecoverable ashes. The actual number of victims is unlikely to be determined for weeks or months. The lack of new information on the death toll at this stage is similar to the aftermath of other disasters such as the Camp Fire, the 2018 Northern California wildfire in which 85 people died, said Stephen Meer, ANDE’s chief information officer. , a Colorado agency. based company whose rapid DNA technology was used to identify victims in Lahaina. He said ANDE technicians have left Maui and that determining the final death toll will now rely heavily on slow-paced detective work, such as interviewing family and friends of missing persons to determine if they were in Lahaina. that day and where. Authorities will have to determine if the results of their investigation are sufficient to declare those who are still missing dead.