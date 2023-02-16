According to CIES, Benfica is the club with the highest transfer value of footballers from its inferiors. River is the only Argentine club in the TOP 25:

1⃣🇵🇹Benfica €670M

2⃣🏴Chelsea €630M

3⃣🇪🇸Barcelona €581M

4⃣🇳🇱Ajax €555M

5⃣🏴City €510M

1⃣2⃣🇦🇷River €391M pic.twitter.com/l9r5v74KVa

— VarskySports (@VarskySports) February 15, 2023