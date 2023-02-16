The Football Observatory (CIES) released the ranking of the 100 clubs with the most outstanding minor divisions in the world, based on an analysis of more than 50 leagues and taking the value of transfers made in the last transfer markets of each team.
The main novelty is that the youth teams of Boca and River, the two most important clubs in the Argentine Republic, said they were present and are among the top 30.
The ranking is led by Benfica of Portugal, with a value of €670 million in 104 footballers that emerged in their minor divisions (among them Joao Felix, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo), is followed by Chelsea of England, which adds 640 million among 78 players, and the Barcelona from Spain, with 581 million among 102 (Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati, Pedri and Gavi the most prominent).
The South Americans who lead? sao paulo (seventh place with 474 million euros), Saints (eighth with 444 million) and flamenco (ninth with 438 million euros), all three from Brazil.
River is in twelfth place with 391 million euros among 80 footballers (Julián Álvarez and Enzo Fernández, the most representative) and Mouth appears in position 26 with 293 million euros distributed among 95 players.
Racing (38th), Argentinos Juniors (51st), Newell’s Old Boys (61st), Vélez (63rd), San Lorenzo (73rd), Lanús (87th), Rosario Central (93rd) and Belgrano (97th). °) They are the other Argentine clubs present, while Independiente is the great absence.
#Inferiors #Boca #River #among #worldwide #place #occupy
Leave a Reply