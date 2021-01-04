The situation with coronavirus infection in the world will be reversed by the end of 2022, subject to vaccination and the development of an effective antiviral drug. This opinion was expressed by the former chief freelance specialist of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation for infectious diseases Irina Shestakova in an interview with “RIA News”…

The specialist noted that if these conditions are met, “the coronavirus will not be as relevant as it is now.”

“In the next 2-2.5 years, we will reverse this situation (with coronavirus – ed.) In the world. I think, nevertheless, by the end, somewhere in the middle of 2022, I think that the situation will change everywhere in the world, ”Shestakova said.

On the eve, on January 2, the head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko said that more than 800 thousand residents of Russia had been vaccinated against coronavirus. The minister specified that more than 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been received in the Russian regions.

Large-scale vaccination against coronavirus began in Russia on December 15, and in Moscow on December 5. Citizens are vaccinated with Sputnik V. It was developed by the Gamaleya Center and became the first vaccine against infection in the world and in Russia.

The final effectiveness of the drug was 91.4%. For severe cases of COVID-19, the effectiveness was 100%.

