Philippe Lazzarini has headed the United Nations Relief Agency for Palestine Refugees as Commissioner General since April. The 56-year-old Swiss and Italian previously worked for the UN in Lebanon.

Mr. Lazzarini, what did you think when you were asked to run the UN relief agency for Palestine refugees: Oh God, why am I doing this to myself or: a great challenge?

When I took the post, I was well aware of what I was getting myself into. And I’ve been working in the region for a long time. In this respect, I was able to gauge what was in store for me. These include the difficult financial Equipment from UNRWA just like the high expectations the refugees have of us. But of course I had no idea at the time that I would be primarily concerned with the fight against Covid. Our work is made more difficult not least by the fact that many view it through political glasses.

Your organization has recently faced many problems and allegations. For example, there were irregularities at the top of management; America stopped its payments and called for reform. How do you intend to improve UNRWA’s image again?

You are addressing two different things here. On the one hand, the US withdrew from funding the organization in 2018. That was a shock for us. But then we managed to mobilize the international community. Fortunately, we were able to make up for the loss. That was a great expression of solidarity.

And on the other?

Indeed, we had managerial issues. It was about internal decision-making processes. We have therefore made personnel changes …

Your predecessor has been replaced.

… and the transparency increased again. But none of this had anything to do with any irregularities in the financing of our work. Fortunately, we can now fully concentrate again on helping the 5.6 million Palestinian refugees.

What are your priorities?

In addition to ensuring that UNRWA’s financial resources are as secure as possible, my main concern is the fight against the pandemic. The spread of the coronavirus is having an impact on many levels.

For example?

Just think of the more than 700 schools that UNRWA operates. We now have to make sure that the children are educated digitally. Or that people mostly live in completely overpopulated, impoverished regions, where social distancing and compliance with hygiene rules are basically impossible. People ask, how am I supposed to adhere to contact restrictions when my kids need food? And we have to provide the Palestinians under these difficult conditions – with a decent education and all the things that are important for survival.

Test first, then lessons. In Gaza, there is sometimes analogue teaching, but a lot has to work through e-learning. Photo: Mohammed Salem / Reuters

How hard is Covid hitting the Palestinians?

Very hard! We are now dealing with 10,000 infected people. The contagion rate is dramatic, yes, it is exploding. This is particularly true of the West Bank and East Jerusalem. That reflects the situation in Israel. Because there, Covid is de facto out of control. The same applies to Lebanon and Gaza. This is particularly fatal in the coastal strip. Because there is no adequate health system there.

And don’t forget: Gaza has been blocked since Hamas came to power in 2007. So the supply situation is very, very difficult anyway. Almost two million people live there – and almost all of them depend on daily help. It is primarily about food that UNRWA makes available. Quite apart from the fact that we are the second most important employer.

Philippe Lazzarini has been head of the UN relief agency for Palestine refugees for several months. Photo: imago / Pacific Press Agency

Are the Gazans increasingly thinking about leaving their homeland, possibly heading for Europe?

People are desperate, have lost hope that something could change for the better. Young people in particular see no perspective for themselves and long for a normal life. Incidentally, this kind of desperation also exists in Lebanese camps and villages. As refugees, the Palestinians feel discriminated against in many places.

How can UNRWA give hope to people?

By giving them education! 500,000 students are taught by our teachers today. That is why it is so important that we are financially able to provide state-like services. UNRWA tries to enable the Palestinians to lead a dignified life. If this does not succeed, stability in the region is at stake. Ultimately, it is about a contribution to peaceful coexistence.

Why doesn’t Donald Trump believe your organization can do that?

You have to ask the US President that. The donors who continue to support us – including thankfully Germany – trust us and our work. Because it is an essential contribution to the development of the region.

And what about the rich Gulf States? Are the Arab monarchies doing enough to support the Palestinians?

You play an important role. When the US withdrew from funding UNRWA, the Gulf States helped fill the gap. I am confident that this commitment will continue.