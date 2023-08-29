The Infanta Sofía follows in the footsteps of her sister, Princess Leonor, and this Tuesday, August 29, she has headed for Wales to enroll in the UWC Atlantic College and begin her Baccalaureate studies abroad. Since the daughters of the kings Felipe VI and Letizia were little, her parents have tried to educate them on equal terms, so the little girl usually follows in the footsteps of her older sister. All this despite a small great detail: Leonor will be queen one day; Sofia no. Precisely, during this time they have prevented Sofia from feeling the junior. She had not decided on her future, but her sister and her parents convinced her to go to study at the same center where the princess lived for two years, until her graduation last month of May. A graduation attended by the Infanta Sofía, in addition to the Kings, for which she surely had the opportunity to see the facilities of what will be her new school.

This Tuesday morning, the Casa del Rey has reported that the infanta has headed for the United Kingdom to begin her studies with a message on your social networks in which they have shared the moment of their parents’ farewell. Four photographs taken in the Zarzuela palace before leaving, in which Sofia is seen saying goodbye to both the King and Queen and the family pet, Jan, a labrador retriever

More information

The Infanta’s first days in Wales will be one of adaptation: she will learn how the boarding school works, its organization… It will not be until next September 5 when classes officially begin. At the UWC Atlantic College, Sofía de Borbón will meet students from 80 countries, share a room with three other girls and take on cleaning and hygiene tasks, just like her sister and Alexia from the Netherlands, classmates, did. The boarding school is located 35 kilometers from Cardiff and is based in the 12th century St. Donat’s Castle. The academic program combines science and literature subjects, while others such as creativity, “theory of knowledge, community service activities…” are included.

The Infanta Sofía, accompanied by her parents, this Tuesday, August 29, before going to the airport. House of HM the King

As already happened with Princess Leonor, Felipe VI and Letizia assume from their own pocket the cost of their daughter’s stay in Wales, which amounts to about 74,000 pounds (about 82,000 euros) for the two courses. The infanta will only be able to return to Spain on specific dates chosen by the center. Her first visit is scheduled to be on October 27, coinciding with the autumn break, so it will not be in the National Holiday parade on October 12, nor in the Princess of Asturias Awards, which are held on the 20th of the same month. Although she is expected to be there for her sister’s 18th birthday; the heiress to the Spanish Crown will reach the age of majority on October 31.

The Kings say goodbye to their daughter, who is leaving for Wales this Tuesday to continue her high school studies. House of HM the King

The Infanta Sofía already knows her Spanish classmates from the boarding school. On June 14, an audience was held at the Zarzuela Palace with the members of the board of trustees of the Spanish branch of the United World Colleges, where both her and the King and Queen attended. It was a first contact with some of the people who will accompany her during the two years of high school.

Unlike her sister, Sofía will not coincide with any royal in the boarding school. Princess Ariana, the youngest daughter of King Guillermo and Máxima of the Netherlands and the same age as her (16 years old), also began her classes last Friday at one of the UWC centers, specifically at the Adriatic, located in Italy. and focused on music.

The Infanta Sofía this Tuesday at the Zarzuela Palace before leaving for Wales. House of HM the King

At the beginning of 2023, the Infanta Sofía was not sure which way to go: whether to move to Wales or stay in Spain. Finally, Princess Leonor convinced her sister—telling her of her experience at the boarding school—and she decided to take the demanding entrance exams. She did it under the pseudonym Dune —in reference to Frank Herbert’s book brought to the big screen—, an obligation of the center so that the selection process is fairer. In addition, the center will maintain the organization and security measures proposed for Princess Leonor.

Kings Felipe and Letizia with their daughters before attending Princess Leonor’s graduation ceremony at the UWC Atlantic College in Wales, last May. FRANCISCO GOMEZ (Royal House/EFE)

In recent months, the Infanta Sofía has come to play a more important and prominent role within the official agenda of Casa del Rey. Her last public appearance before embarking for Wales was her attendance with her mother at the final of the Women’s World Cup held on August 20 in Sydney (Australia). As a fan of women’s football, the youngest daughter of the Reyes was visibly moved and excited to be living a historic moment alongside the world champions, whom she hugged one by one on the podium and with whom she shared the celebration on the pitch .

Before that appointment on the other side of the world, the Infanta Sofía accompanied her sister on her admission to the General Military Academy of Zaragoza. It is not yet known if she too will follow her sister and if she will enlist in the Army or she will opt directly for university studies. But she is only 16 years old, time to decide her future and her freedom to do so.