The Infanta Elena sponsored this Wednesday the presentation of the ‘Cyberland’ initiative at the Murcia Artillery Barracks, a project launched by the Mapfre Foundation, the National Police and the City Council so that minors and their environment know and avoid the risks of digital world.

Together with Doña Elena, who is the director of Fundación Mapfre Projects, the mayor, José Antonio Serrano; the Superior Chief of Police of the Region of Murcia, Ignacio del Olmo, and the Director of Health Promotion of the Foundation, Antonio Guzmán, among others.

During her speech, the Infanta pointed out that ‘Cyberland’ is an exhibition with seven spaces, with a tour of about 20 minutes, which aims to make young people and their families reflect and learn about the risks they face in the digital realm.

For his part, the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, highlighted the importance of initiatives with which “we can learn, reflect and discover the risks hidden in new technologies”, with the aim of “raising awareness among Murcians, especially to young people, about the importance of taking care of the contents that are displayed and the configuration of the devices”.

Along the same lines, the Superior Police Chief of the Region of Murcia, Ignacio del Olmo, indicated that cyberspace is “a source of opportunities”, but it also “creates risks” to which “future generations must be educated”. , their parents and their teachers ».

traveling exhibition



‘Cyberland’ is an itinerant exhibition that delves into online entertainment and the risks it entails, including ‘online’ games and bets, video games and viral challenges, as well as the consequences of an abusive and addictive use of ICT, such as physical and psychological problems and nomophobia, that is, fear of being without a mobile phone or not having an Internet connection.

During the tour of the exhibition, participants will have the opportunity to reflect on the time they spend online or find out what ‘sexting’ means.

Participants also carry out ‘quiz’ dynamics to learn how to detect inappropriate content –which can cause mental or physical harm to a minor– or illegal content –those that are not allowed by law–. They also learn that if they receive intimate content from another person without their consent, they should delete it and never spread it.

That cyberbullying is not a game, but a crime for which one can be held responsible even if they are a minor, is one of the messages that ‘Cyberland’ transmits to the participants. In addition, it addresses other types of harassment, such as that which occurs through social networks or through instant messaging applications.

The activity will also allow its visitors to learn to value the importance of Internet security, protect their data, control the information they provide and promote privacy, a fundamental aspect on the Internet. In this sense, the experts will explain to them that ‘phishing’, ‘vishing’ and ‘smishing’ are bank-related scams that they should be aware of in order not to fall for them.

The ‘Ciberland’ project, with free access, will be open at the Murcia Artillery Barracks until this Sunday, April 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.