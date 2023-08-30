Ural Airlines employee suspended from work due to passenger complaints

Ildar L., an employee of Ural Airlines, was suspended from work at Domodedovo Airport after complaints from passengers. About it wrote Telegram channel Mash.

According to the publication, the infamous worker who removed passengers from flights and obliged them to pay unreasonable fines will be checked for abuse of power.

The Prosecutor General’s Office also became interested in history. Office reported, which will check on the fact of violation of the rights of passengers. As specified in the statement, Ildar L. selectively made demands on passengers when checking hand luggage and forced them to pay extra in cases where it allegedly exceeded the dimensions of the carrier.

“He also, for minor and controversial reasons, did not allow citizens to board the aircraft,” the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

Earlier it became known that an employee of Ural Airlines for two years intimidated passengers with fines and removed them from flights. For example, a man did not let a Russian on a plane because of a rude tone.