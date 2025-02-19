Managing personal finances is always a complex issue. Not only do you have to try to control the impulses and influence of fashions, but you also have to know ant expensesthose small disbursements that are silent in silence our domestic economy.

But the matter is more complicated when we make plans together with friends or family because there are many times than the payment of a round of coffees, a taxi or the purchase of tickets For the cinema they assume it between one or two people in the group, which can lead to forgetfulness or misunderstandings that in the end cost the money to the promoters of the initiative. “Then I make you the bizum”it is usual to say, but there are times when it never arrives.

“It is complicated to correctly divide expenses of a group getaway, the accounts with our floor partner or simply remember what we give to one of our friends, “they explain from Helpmycash. “In these situations, it is very likely that, if any of the group members do not have good control of all expenses, there are those who end up paying more and others less“They say.

To avoid confusion and that nobody loses money, the financial comparator in these cases recommends the use of apps For mobiles that help “divide the debts correctly” and thus simplify the management of shared expenses. In this sense, there are banking entities in Spain that already offer a similar service through their own app.

Most of these applications (Splitwise, Tricount, Seletle Up, Splid …) It works very similarly. “When I downloaded the app According to the mobile we have -in the App Store for iOS and the Play Store for Android -, the user must create the new shared group, put a title (tickets, plane tickets, rural house ..) and introduce the name of all participants “, detail from Helpmycash.

To add each expense, the app will ask you to introduce a concept (for example, restaurant), the amount and indicate which group members participate in this payment: “These types of platforms are usually very precise, since it is possible to divide the expenses among all participants in the group or Just choose who has participated in the payment”

At all times, the application shows how much each participant already owes who, but yes, The debt cannot be settled from the service itself. “Group members will have to pay what they must pay in cash, by bizum or by bank transfer,” says the financial comparator, which clarifies that “these types of applications usually have advertising”, although this fact “does not prevent the proper functioning of service “. “If you wanted to eliminate the ads, the Premium service of the app”

How to share expenses with friends?

However, when sharing expenses, BBVA It offers a series of simple tips to follow to better control the different purchases that are made in the joint plans.

-Stage a budget. It is advisable among a group of friends to establish a budget indicating the amount that each group member must contribute. In this way, everyone will participate in the expense from the beginning in the same proportion.

-Make an equitable distribution of expenses. “In the event that any of the group members want to spend more on something specifically, it is better to pay for their accounts so that the amounts are not unraveled.”

-Clear a record of expenses. Any person who performs an expense must go to it to keep control of expenses. It is also convenient that purchase tickets be saved.

-Use a joint account and a shared debit card. “By associating a debit card to a joint account, all involved can make payments and withdraw easily money.”

Subscribe to the Newsletter of my pocket to receive the best tips and tricks that will allow you to get the most out of your budget.