Everyone likes to find discounts, even more so if it is from a favorite brand or famous items, therefore, a ‘deal hunter’ paralyzed the Internet, after showing an infallible trick to obtain gifts at Starbucks, Palacio de Hierro, Cinépolis, among other companies.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user identified as ‘@liquidahorros’, shared the great products he purchased at various Starbucks branches, Palacio de Hierro, Cinépolisamong other brands.

The surprising thing is that this was not precisely because of some rabas, liquidations, discounts or exclusive products for being a distinguished and frequent customer, but as a birthday gift.

This is because birthdays are a special day for everyone, so various department stores, restaurants, and brands come together to celebrate, although with some you need membership, the essential thing is always to show your identification, so they can verify it, and they give you a gift. .

For this reason, the creator of the viral video decided to go to famous stores to see what details they offer, as companies come together to offer everything from discounts to gifts to congratulate their customers.

The young man revealed that on birthdays gifts are not only received from relatives and loved ones, but also from brands, including:

starbucks

cinemex

krispy kreme

Carls Junior

iron palace

Nutrisa, Toks

panda express

What does Starbucks give consumers as a birthday gift?

The international chain of cafeterias listed on the NASDAQ stock market, founded in 1971, in Seattle, Washington state, United States, to get your gift, it is necessary to download the application, you can request your free drink any day of the month of your birthday.

What does Krispy Kreme give as a birthday gift to consumers?

Krispy Kreme asks you for a Playback points card, you must attend the pure birthday and show the owner’s card, what they give you, is a dozen donuts

What does Carls Junior give as a birthday gift to consumers?

The fast food restaurant chain, the main competition for McDonald’s, Burger King and Wendy’s, you can get one in the month of your birthday milk shake.

What does Palacio de Hierro give as a birthday gift to consumers?

Being a frequent customer of the Mexican company that operates 570 luxury department stores, Palacio de Hierro, gives you a gift on your birthday red wine.

What does Cinemex give consumers as a birthday gift?

The cinema chain, whose motto is “the magic of cinema”, offers its “guests”, the opportunity of the month of their birthday to acquire a combo with popcorn, chocolate and soda.

What does Nutrisa give consumers as a birthday gift?

You have the whole month to go for your frozen free, in addition to this, Nutrisa having an app, when registering you can have a simple ball ice cream for free

What does Toks give as a birthday gift to consumers?

Toks, the Mexican restaurant chain, when it is your birthday, asks you for an official identification to verify that it is the day of your return to the sun, gives you a slice of cake and 200 pesos of your consumption in the month of your birthday