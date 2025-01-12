In Spain, one of the biggest fears that motorcyclists have is that The motorcycle falls to the ground. It must be taken into account that the vast majority of these vehicles can weigh up to 500 kilos, so it is not a simple task to lift the moped again and return it to its natural position.

However, many users they don’t know how to cope to a totally compromised situation. The Civil Guard, through its official platforms on social networks, has explained some techniques and tricks in order to achieve the objective of lifting a heavy motorcycle. Of course, it is advisable to go to the nearest or trusted mechanical workshop when we achieve our goal and confirm whether or not any breakage has occurred after the fall.

What is the trick of the Civil Guard?

“A heavy motorcycle has fallen to the ground… “What can we do to lift it and make it less harmful?”starts a Civil Guard agent at the beginning of a video published on the official Benemérita account in TikTok Spain.

We will stand with our back to the motorcycle and “grasp a handlebar with one hand and the handle with the other”, at the same time as we “support our butt” and “lift it”: “We would grab a handlebar and a handle… we would put our butts on it and, little by little, we would lift up.”

To complete the action of successfully incorporating the motorcycle, we will only have to place “the kickstand” and let it “fall”. “Once we lift the motorcycle, we place the kickstand and let it fall,” concluded the Civil Guard agent.





The Benemérita technique to avoid accidents with animals

On the other hand, the Civil Guard also has an infallible method to try avoid accidents in rural areas where animals such as deer, wild boar or roe deer, among others, live. The trick is to install it on the vehicle (car, motorcycle, truck…) as a kind of whistle to scare away animals. When traveling at a speed greater than 50 kilometers per hour, these sounds, which are imperceptible to humans, have a significant impact on the fauna that lives near the roads of our country and, under normal conditions, they will not come close to the area where cars are passing.