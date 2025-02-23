Spanish cuisine stands out for its delicious famous dishes worldwide and that are a real wonder. Every year, thousands of people visit our country in search of trying some of our most exquisite elaborations such as Paella, the potato tortilla, the ham or the croquettes.

The latter are one of the most consumed dishes in Spainalthough it is believed that its true origin is in France. The most normal thing is to see them ham, chicken, cooked or cod, but the ingredients that can be used are open to the imagination of each person.

But without a doubt, if there is a Fundamental part of croquettes is the Bechamel. Elaborate it correctly has some difficulty. This mixture of butter, milk, flour and salt must be at its exact point since if it is too liquid, the croquette will break when frying, and if it is too thick, the texture will not be soft and will be dry.

Bechamel | Istock

Karlos Arguiñanothe most blissful and famous chef in Spain, has offered some occasions on numerous TIPS TO GET A PERFECT BECHAMEL and at its point. The chef explains in his program how to elaborate this part of the recipe to avoid hardening or that it is sosa.

The Basque cook ensures that the key to a good bechamel is watering it with a milk jet. In this way, that annoying crust will not be formed that ends up drying the food and depriving it of that juiciness. Enough with heat it slightly and remove it well so that it is completely integrated and contribute that soft and delicious touch.

Another essential part is let it rest the necessary time. To do this, you have to take it to a source, cover it with film paper to prevent a dry scab for forming and taking it to the fridge for at least six hours or even all night. In this way, the Bechamel will be much tastier and will be easier to mold breaking less once in the pan.