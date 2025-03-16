



Makeup stains are one of the most annoying problems when using cosmetics. When you have finished putting all the products and you are ready to leave, you realize that you have a giant spot on the shirtor go home and discover that your base has decided to walk through the neck of your white shirt. Sometimes, it is not enough to wash them without more and requires a greater effort to eliminate them completely.

Laura Valero She is a professional organizer and shares on her social networks Cleaning and decoration tips. Recently, he has published a video in which he explains what his definitive trick is to eliminate annoying clothing makeup stains. Whether they are based, corrector or lipstick, with these Tips You will get them to disappear forever.

There are many tricks that recommend Clean the traces of makeupfrom immersing the garment in hot water to use offset products. Many people give up the task of completely eliminating these spots and decide to take clothes to the dry cleaner to try to solve it, but with these tips you will completely forget that problem.

Valero presents two infallible tricks, the first is related to a type of soap, hot water and discs. As he explains in his video, “The soap I use for the offalrier discs is the Beltrán soap or natural lizard soap, the one who has home. I mix it with hot water And I use it for many things. In this case I put the mixture on the discs, I also add very hot water and let it rest for about 2 or 3 hours. It is amazing as with that already drags most stains. “

On the other hand, for annoying makeup spots on the neck it suggests: “It serves both white and color clothes and all I do is put a Ammonia droplet in a wipe and rub. You will see how the spots disappear, then we rinse well so that there are no remains of ammonia and it would be. “Without a doubt they are two tricks of the most useful and with which to forget forever of this tedious problem.