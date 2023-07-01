I associate the summer of my adolescence with Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Under a sun that at that time did not cause skin cancer (or at least, we thought so) we celebrated Christmas in the southern hemisphere with cold turkey slices, Russian salad, cider, panettone and ice cream. The readings of my summers corresponded to that doubly festive atmosphere: of finished classes and gifts under the tree.

The history of summer, in both hemispheres, is not very old. Although the Romans had summer residences and the Chinese emperors palaces suitable for the sunny season, until the early twentieth century only the upper classes divided the year between the city and the suburbs. Although the bourgeoisie began to imitate the aristocracy at the dawn of the Franco-Prussian War, the 1870 edition of the Larousse du XIXe siècle still declared that the word villegiature it was a neologism. In 1931, Spain became one of the first countries to recognize paid vacations for workers and promote the idea of ​​tourism for all. A century earlier, in 1830, Stendhal had used the word “tourist” to differentiate those who “traveled for leisure or curiosity” from the commoner who had to spend their holidays at home. Now being a tourist is being part of that anonymous torrent that spills like relentless lava over the most enchanting places on the planet, from the most venerable, like Toledo or Venice, to the most exotic, like Bali or Everest, crowding airports and stations. train, and leaving behind them a trail of plastic bags, drink cans and McDonald’s wrappers, having seen nothing of their surroundings except through the eye of their iphones.

These days, under the inevitable threat of climate change, summer begins to take on terrifying aspects. Hellish temperatures, catastrophic droughts, devastating fires invade our bucolic fantasies. That distant May “when the wheat is ripe and the fields are in bloom” extends brutally today from March or April until the end of the year, and the sweet summer holidays that Proust remembered at his aunt’s house could not be endured today without the assistance of the pernicious air-conditioning. “Try to always keep a piece of the sky above your lives”, Proust advised his readers, without anticipating that for this they would need sunglasses and factor 30 sun protection cream to block the UVB rays that descend on Combray today.

Taking refuge under a more or less protective umbrella or risking our skin to the relentless sun, summer readings nevertheless allow us to rescue worlds that are supposedly better or worse, and also to foresee them. It is curious to see how many famous novels take place during the summer, from The Great Gatsbyby F. Scott Fitzgerald; to the lighthouse, by Virginia Woolf, and The island of the treasure, from RL Stevenson, to Lord of the Fliesby William Golding; under the volcano, by Malcolm Lowry, and The rampant baron by Italo Calvino. Crime and Punishment, by Dostoevsky, it begins on “a very hot afternoon in the month of July”; Julien Sorel, in red and black, he becomes the lover of Madame de Rênal in the first days of a torrid month of August; Lord Henry first sees the seductive Dorian Gray “when a light summer breeze blew through the trees in the garden”; García Márquez begins the chronicle of his one hundred years of solitude during the month of March of a tropical summer; in it Ulises, by Joyce, Leopold Bloom walks the hot streets of Dublin on a famous June 16, 1904; Lewis Carroll’s Alice enters the World of Wonders “one golden afternoon” of a summer Oxford; Alonso Quijano throws himself onto the roads of La Mancha under a fierce summer sun; a century later, under that same sun, Elizabeth Bennet agrees to marry the handsome Darcy and give a happy ending to their Pride and prejudice. Perhaps summer readings allow us a calmer pace than winter ones. The cold encourages concentration and reflection; the heat to wandering and reverie.

What books to read or reread this summer, when temperatures threaten to exceed 40 degrees? Books do not have a sales deadline, like eggs do: the chronology of reading is not that of publishing programs. We can choose books of poetry or essays: let’s be conventional and choose novels, almost at random. The following are some that were published this year or a long time ago, but they are all books (as Roberto Calasso would say) that produce “an inexplicable happiness.” Hernan Diaz, Fortune. Silvina Ocampo and Adolfo Bioy Casares, Those who love, hate. Giorgio Fontana, Death of a happy man. Valter Hugo Mae, The Spanish making machine. Moacyr Scliar, The house book. Yan Lianke, Lenin’s kisses. Olga Tokarczuk, The Wanderers. Fred Vargas, The man with the blue circles. Norman Manea, The return of the húligan. Sabahattin Ali, Madonna in a fur coat.

Alberto Manguel is an Argentine writer, author of books such as ‘A history of reading’ and ‘Guide to imaginary places’.

