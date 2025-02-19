The Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered on Tuesday one of the most inexplicable defeats of his career at the ATP 500 of Doha. Series head No. 6 of the tournament gave the game in a third set marked by a chilling injury of his rival, the Serbian Hamad Medjedovicwhich resolved the game despite having to play ‘Pata Loja’ 7-6 (6), 5-7 and 7-6 (5).

Medjedovic, during the tenth game of the last set (with 5-4 in favor on the scoreboard) and in an attempt to reach a complicated ball, stretched in a gesture of dancer and The adductor of the right leg was seriously injured.

The risky movement was very expensive, his screams of pain before a worried stand predicted a withdrawal, but He decided to continue despite not being able to walk in a normal way.

Even so, literally playing ‘to the lags’, He was able to overcome Greek in the decisive tie break With winning blows and a lot of sacrifice.

Tsitsipas, on the other hand, extended his bad start of 2025, as he fell in the first round of the Australian Open against the American Alex Michelsen in four sets last January, in addition to losing at the ATP 500 of Rotterdam in the quarterfinals before the Italian Mattia Bellucci two weeks ago.