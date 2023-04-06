Generations of readers big and small have been fascinated by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s philosophical childhood fantasy, translated into 340 languages. Some learn what it’s like to be an adult, others remember what it’s like to be a child. I still remember perfectly when, one night, my mother showed up with The Little Prince in my room. “Wow, this must be an amazing book,” I thought, seeing her leafing through the volume with such care and solemnity.

The drawings of that little boy with spiky blond hair and green pants and blouse enchanted me. But the story… disturbed me! What horror, such a small planet, it’s like a prison! And that weird, mean rose: why does he like her so much? And why does he become friends with the fox, and then abandon him?

As my mother read me the short chapters at a leisurely pace, I didn’t have the heart to say how unpleasant I found the story. While pop culture celebrated what is arguably the most famous modern childhood hero with cups, puzzles, T-shirts and movies, I kept my distance from this bizarre extraterrestrial boy.

It’s not a child’s thing

The Little Prince, by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, tells the story of a boy who lives on a tiny planet, with a demanding rose, two active volcanoes and an extinct one, in addition to the baobab trees, which he is always fighting. The flower and the little prince don’t get along, she’s grumpy and demanding. So he decides to leave, on a journey in which he researches seven planets. The last station is Earth, where he meets an aviator who has crash-landed in the desert.

Now, 80 years after the first edition was released on April 6, 1943, I wanted to give this modern old wives’ tale another chance. I read all 27 chapters in one go. And this time they hit me: the simple language, the simple designs – they were deceiving.

It is not a children’s story, but rather a reminder of our childhood side. The little book deals with the really big questions, which only adults ask themselves, like love, loneliness, death. So, it’s not surprising that I, a primary school girl, felt clearly: something important is being talked about here, something I can’t (still) understand. The reading by an adult, in a serious tone, amazed me.

The last book by a passionate French aviator, The Little Prince was first released in New York. When, three years later, the French edition came out, the now celebrated author was no longer there to see it: in 1944, during the Second World War, he left on a reconnaissance flight and never returned.

Love for aviation, literature as a hobby

The pilot career of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, born into a noble family in Lyon on June 29, 1900, began with flights over Paris for tourists. In the 1920s, he worked successively in Toulouse, Casablanca and Dakar, and took charge of the airport of the then Spanish Protectorate in Morocco, where he saved several colleagues forced to land in the desert.

Later he moved to Argentina, where he worked as a night air courier. In his repeated attempts to set flying records, he survived two crashes: between Paris and Saigon, and between New York and Tierra del Fuego. When World War II began in 1939, he was recruited and witnessed the German Air Forces’ air blitz over northeastern France.

Parallel to the adventurous career of aviation, during certain stages of his life Saint-Exupéry wrote highly appreciated novels. However, even though he was a laureate of literary prizes, he considered himself, first and foremost, a career pilot, and an amateur writer.

At first, The Little Prince disappointed its readers: instead of an adventure novel, it was a bittersweet tale, illustrated by the author himself. However, there are also eternalized episodes from the biography of Saint-Ex, as his friends called him: just like his narrator, he had a breakdown, fell in a desert and survived for several days without water, until a caravan rescued him.

It is true that no one could have dreamed that this little book would become not only the best known, but also the best seller in France: more than 200 million copies, in translations in 340 dialects and languages, including that of the Inuit, the Tuareg and the Mayan, in addition to the fictional language Klingonese, from the TV series Star Trek.

“It is tiring for children to be explaining all the time”

“Draw me a sheep”, is the first thing the little prince says to the aviator who has crashed in the desert. “When the mystery is too impressive, we dare not disobey. As absurd as it seemed to me, a thousand miles from all inhabited places and in danger of death, I took a sheet of paper and a pen out of my pocket.”

The pilot draws three rams, all are rejected. Losing patience and anxious to fix his plane’s engine, he finally draws a box and says: “The ram you want is inside.” Much to his surprise, the eccentric boy is delighted.

As a child, I wasn’t. I didn’t realize the genius of these lines. My childhood fantasy was well developed, but if you’re reading me a book, then please, right down to the smallest detail. Today, this passage fully convinces me: it is an ode to fantasy, to childlike lucidity without preconceived ideas.

“Grown people never understand anything by themselves. And it is tiring for children to be explaining all the time”, wrote Saint-Exupéry in the first chapter.

Life wisdom for everyone

The book overflows with wisdom from life: “One can only see well with the heart, the essential is invisible to the eyes” is possibly the best known, and keeps reappearing in poetry albums and tattoos on the walls of yoga studios. But, alongside considerations of love, friendship and death, the book also contains social criticism.

Thus, before reaching Earth, the little prince travels through six asteroids, and in each one he has an unusual encounter: a monarch who seeks subjects; a vain person who wants to be admired; a drinker who drinks to forget the shame of drinking; a lamplighter who blindly obeys regulations; a geographer who explains the world but has never seen it; a businessman who thinks he owns the stars.

The dealer seemed to touch my French teacher (of course, in class we read Le petit prince in the original). I didn’t get along with him: he was a nasty, sullen man who obviously didn’t like children. But when reading about the number-obsessed businessman, unable to think of anything else from counting the stars so much, even this professor suddenly became soft and careful. As if he wanted to convey something important to us. A life lesson? Or maybe a regret: what happened to my childhood dreams?

“The grown-ups were once children, but only a few remember”, wrote Saint-Exupéry right at the beginning of his masterpiece. Like few other books, The Little Prince remembers what it’s like to be a child. And maybe that’s why he remains eternally young, even 80 years after the first edition.