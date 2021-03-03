While waiting for a hypothetical acceleration of vaccination, the government is banking on the extension of the curfew to curb the spread of the Covid. Applied everywhere in the evening since mid-January, the measure could, from Saturday, also be implemented during the day on weekends, in a large part of the country, as is already the case in Dunkirk and in the Nice region. (read opposite). “The curfew is working very well. It responds well to the issue of private gatherings ”, indicated on Sunday in the Sunday Newspaper, Jérôme Salomon, Director General of Health, justifying the central role of this tool in government strategy.

However, there is little scientific certainty on the impact of this measure on the spread of the Covid. The government justifies its choice by highlighting the Guyanese example. In this department, the curfew put in place in June 2020 would have allowed a 36% drop in the reproduction rate of the virus, according to a study published in mid-October by research institutes. Problem, the same study relativizes these results, stressing that “However, it is not possible to distinguish the impact of the curfew from that of the other measures that have been implemented concomitantly in the territory”, and insisting on the difficulty of betting on this approach in another context.

The appearance of variants turns things upside down

The combination of several measures to curb the epidemic makes it difficult to assess the effectiveness of a single one. This is also the problem of a study by the Toulouse University Hospital, published at the end of January, the conclusions of which are in contrast to those of Guyana. Based on the increase in the number of positive PCRs after the measurement was lowered to 18 hours, she concluded that the latter had “An opposite effect from that which was expected”, without being able to prove with certainty the causal link.

Even Public Health France is careful not to have a final judgment. In its weekly report of February 4, the organization provides a convoluted answer to the question of the impact of the curfew. He notes ” a deterioration of the epidemiological situation, particularly in the group of departments where the anticipated curfew could have started to have an effect ”, and underlines that “cThe elements were therefore not in favor of a positive impact of the anticipated curfew, although an even more unfavorable development could have been observed in the absence of it.“. The only certainty, the arrival of variants, now the majority on French soil, upsets the situation.