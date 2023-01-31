“It is a common misfortune for the inept to deceive themselves when choosing a profession, when choosing friends and when choosing a house.”

Balthazar Gracian

President López Obrador has declared that all the country’s ills are the product of the corruption of neoliberal and conservative ex-rulers. That is why he has said that, when hiring officials, “what matters most to me, more than experience, is honesty. Now to better understand each other: if we speak in quantitative terms, 90 percent honesty, 10 percent experience.” Before “it was the other way around: 90 percent experience, but very corrupt.”

That is why AMLO justified the appointment of Octavio Romero Oropeza, an agronomist with no experience in the oil industry, as CEO of Pemex. Romero Oropeza doesn’t really have a reputation for honesty. According to Elena Chávez, author of El rey del cash, he was in charge of demanding “moches” from capital officials “to support the political movement of López Obrador.” Rather than being honest, the president seems to have selected him unconditionally.

The problem is that Romero Oropeza has not fulfilled his tasks well. At the beginning of the six-year term, he set a goal of crude oil production of 2.6 million barrels per day. In 2022, however, an average of just 1,785,000 barrels per day was recorded, down from 1.83 million in 2018. In addition, the director has been distracted. Pablo Zárate has pointed out in El Economista that neither Pemex nor the Treasury considered the payments that the oil company must disburse in 2023 to cover bond maturities.

In an interview with Adriana Barrera from Reuters, Romero acknowledged that “although the price [del petróleo] It has been very good in recent months, there came a time when we did not see it coming”, the payment of debt. Pemex’s 2023 budget includes the service, but not the amortizations, a slight forgetfulness of 10 billion dollars that Today Pemex asks that it cover the Treasury.

Pemex is not the only government space where a lack of experience or ineptitude is causing problems. On January 28, AMLO promised that “in July there will be 3,000 branches of the Banco del Bienestar and this year 600 billion pesos will be distributed to 25 million beneficiaries.” Perhaps distributing money is a laudable public policy objective, although I don’t think so, but we should at least try to do it in the most efficient way possible. Building the largest branch network in the country is not the best path. The president makes promises without carrying out previous studies. That is why in 2019 he stated that he would build 7,000 branches, then 2,700 and now 3,000.

Executives with banking experience know that too large a branch network can be very expensive. The BBVA Financial Group, the largest in our country, had only 1,727 branches in September 2022. Citibanamex has around 1,300. Even Banco Azteca, with a profile closer to that of Banco del Bienestar clients, and which has saved by adapting Elektra stores as branches, has 1,900. Building a network of 3,000 for a bank that wants to operate in “republican austerity” doesn’t make sense.

No one can object to the president looking for honest people to hold public office. We do not want a new Emilio Lozoya as head of Pemex. However, neither can we afford the luxury of having a director of Pemex who forgets to budget 10 billion dollars in amortizations or one of Banco del Bienestar who builds 3,000 bank branches without considering the cost.

Passport

On March 1, national banks will begin to accept the Mexican passport and the matricula consular as identification documents. Until now they only recognize the credential to vote, since it was the only one with biometric identification elements. The measure seeks to avoid chaos if the INE credential becomes less reliable due to the cuts in Plan B.