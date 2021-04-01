In Year I after Froome, the Ineos team seems not to miss the rider who led them to glory for much of the 2010s, with victories in Giro, Vuelta and their four Tour de France generals. Or that is what shows the results reaped by Sir Dave Brailsford’s squad in this first leg of the season.

Despite being a team in which the figure of a great sprinter does not stand out to fight for victories in sprints, Ineos is the third team that has won the most wins so far this season with a total of 10 wins, only surpassed by Deceuninck Quick-Step, with 13, and by Jumbo-Visma, with 11, based on data from ProCyclingStats.

And it is that Ineos has achieved these victories imposing numerous styles within the peloton. At the Estrella de Bessèsges, with a more aggressive and attacking way of running, they won two stages with Filippo Ganna and brushed the general with Kwiatkowski. An aggressiveness that they also demonstrated in the Tour de la Provence with the triumph of Iván Ramiro Sosa in Mont Ventoux and in the general, with Egan Bernal third.

However, the arrival of the UCI World Tour races has brought out the potential that Ineos treasures. On the clock of the UAE Tour Filippo Ganna again demonstrated his dominance and in the Volta a Catalunya was Rohan Dennis who pulverized the chrono before Adam Yates imposed his law in Vallter 2000 and Ineos recovered the train in the peloton to retain the Yates lead, well flanked overall by Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas in a picture for team history.

After the stage triumph of Ethan Hayter, one of the young promises of the team, andhe Ineos has shown that it can shine in the upcoming classics in Flanders and the Ardennes after the exhibition this Wednesday of Dylan Van Baarle in Across Flanders and to remove the thorn from what happened in Milan-San Remo, when Tom Pidcock and Michal Kwiatkowski (who ran injured) failed to finish off the great work of the team in the final stretch. Despite the threat of the Jumbo-Visma, the UAE Emirates of Pogacar and the voracious hunger of the Deceuninck Quick-Step in search of stages, Ineos continues to show that they can still impose their roller again in the peloton … even before they your leaders fight for the grand tours.