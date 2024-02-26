We don't know for sure, but you can assume that Ineos – a chemical company that now also builds cars – has something to do with the military. After the reveal of the Grenadier (named after boss Jim Ratcliffe's favorite café, but also a soldier who throws grenades) and the Quartermaster (which is a soldier who takes care of supplies), here is the Ineos Fusilier (a soldier with a fusil rifle from the 17th century).

The Fusilier is fully electrically powered, but you can optionally equip it with a small petrol engine as a range extender. Unfortunately, Ineos does not yet say anything about the specifications of both versions. The big boss explains that the brand must build cars that customers want to drive, but that emissions must be reduced. That is why an EV and an EV with range extender were chosen.

Ineos wants to set a good example

Radcliffe continues on the powertrains: 'EVs are perfect for certain uses: short trips and urban traffic, but industry and governments need to have realistic expectations about technologies that can help accelerate the necessary pace of change. That is why we are supplying an additional powertrain for the Fusilier, one that dramatically reduces emissions, but still has the necessary range and refueling capability.”

Both versions stand on a new 'skateboard' platform with a steel bottom. The doors are made of aluminum. The Ineos Fusilier is clearly recognizable as the brother of the Grenadier, but the design is slightly simpler, giving it a less angular appearance. The design moves away from the Defender, but moves more towards the G-class.

The new Ineos delivers on a promise Ratcliffe made in 2022. He then said that there would be an emission-free 4×4. The Austrian Magna will soon be able to take care of production. We will hear more about the Ineos Fusilier sometime in the fall. Hopefully we will get to see the car from multiple angles. For now you'll have to make do with these photos.