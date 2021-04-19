Permanent frustration breeds resentment. Life always gives us surprises, many of them bad and others beautiful that mark us forever. Feeling part of a community needs trust. Trust the leaders or leaders, in their abilities to resolve and lead us to a better life. Protect our family, in an environment of predictability, with a possible future, without chicanes or lies.

But today we live in a decadent merry-go-round, with privileged people who steal fortunes and go unpunished, and poor guys who are “saved” and for them the appeals do not exist or do not serve them. There is so much difference between justice for the political caste and the common people that it is embarrassing or embarrassing. This permanent inequality, which is seen in the quality of life of each Argentine, adds to the misery that we see in many brothers. Misery with no future or hope, clinging to state charity just to keep breathing, places us in the worst of all worlds. A world that is not Argentina, a wonderful country, with wonderful people and enormous possibilities, only frustrated by the ineffectiveness of a leadership that has long been failing. Clinging to their privileges, they rehearse lies and cartwheels to continue clinging to the power and money of the people that they waste as if it were their own. We really don’t know what the destination is, what the plan is, maybe just get out of Justice.

We do not know where we are going, but the privileges continue, the linguists continue to speak and for 40 years we have been in this merry-go-round of useless mediocre people. It is not about ideologies, the world overcame them, only what serves the people and the country serves.

It is only worth what really makes us grow as a nation and as a society, only what helps us to be better people, with better education, work and life project, should be taken into account. Everything else is “chit-chat.”

From shots of joy to emerging as a cicada

I would love for there to be vaccination for non-virus ailments. For example, and going to the fantastic realism of the great writers, such as Cortázar: the vaccine of forgiveness, that forgiveness that cleanses the deepest wounds, the one that leads us to bed with the feeling of having helped; as the boys say, “today I behaved well.”

The vaccine that immunizes us from the selfishness of others and our own. It is so nice to be helpful, caring, caring. Just do it once and it becomes a powerful addiction. Helping makes helping. Toasting brings well-being. There is no money to compensate for that feeling.

The vaccine of joy, pleasure, breathing and giving thanks. First you have to travel a stony path; It is impossible for humans to learn without first suffering or exercising. Without effort nothing is achieved. Faith moves mountains and spirits. Let’s not leave this world without being merciful. Pain is somewhat selfish, it does not allow us to see, but overcome, it brings reward.

More vaccines here please!

At this point in the pandemic, and with a worrisome, uncertain and dark outlook at the global and local level, I wonder what the use of being locked in stone and mud all last year was. Did the government advance something? Did you carry out any management and / or manufacture of eventual vaccines? Did you carry out an overhaul of the public health system?

The blow to everyone’s pocket during 2020 was colossal. Thousands of jobs lost, of closed premises, of melted companies. Runaway inflation that makes our currency lose more and more value. And like the icing on the cake, the so-called “vaccinate”: to learn that, despite the shortage of vaccines to cover essential personnel and the elderly, many “strains” benefited, and even today we do not have a clear explanation for such an outrage. The request for the resignation of a minister is not enough. And in the meantime, the President, infected despite having received two doses, throws outbursts to those who criticize his management, instead of giving an example of civility, urbanism and a peaceful spirit.

How can we not be upset ordinary citizens, who make a living from our work, who pay taxes, who do not organize or participate in clandestine parties? Don’t challenge us anymore, Mr. President. His vice did a lot already. We are big.

The battle against Covid-19 requires chinstraps, cleaning objects, ventilation, avoiding public contacts … But also tests and vaccines. The Argentine journalist Christian Martin from London on TV shows us how England has arranged free tests to be carried out twice a week for the entire population. You upload it yourself to a database and thus the entire society is controlled.

The other urgent action in our country is to speed up vaccination. As a result of the authorization of the Government of its direct purchase, prepayments, governments, etc. should make the dose purchase as soon as possible.

So far our authorities have acted with incredible management errors, such as delays in applying vaccines and VIP vaccination. At this key stage of the pandemic, I anguishly ask our government for correct actions, on time and forgetting political gain.

There is no doubt that depression is growing in these times of pandemic. The dangerous situation is a reason for the weakening of our physical and moral forces. More in the “older adults” (we have 83, my wife and I). But we have long ago found a way to have self-esteem. You have to have a routine that begins with personal care, order in the house, cleaning the environments, performing manual tasks (hands are the way to tell ourselves that we can), physical exercise to generate endorphins , walks, relationships with friends (virtual or face-to-face).

Let’s learn from Mandela, who lived locked up for decades and underwent a routine of caring for his little place, cleaning, personal grooming, exercises that activate his oxygenation, readings to increase knowledge. As the song says, he came out as the cicada after many years and then became the president of South Africa.

The current world differs from the one that existed when the Republic was written, in which it was sought to grow with the specialized work of each one. Now we must all know everything. We do not have anyone who qualifies us, only us, because in reality we are the creditors of a special state of life that is the pride of doing with our hands, thinking with our intelligence and acting with our will.

