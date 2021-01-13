It is about 30,000 more deaths than those recognized by the Ministry of Health A priest accompanies the mortal remains of a victim of the covid. / RC

The statistics that the Ministry of Health provides every working day ‘hide’ more deaths every day despite the fact that the maelstrom and the lack of control of data from the first weeks of the pandemic have already been left behind. According to the latest report from the National Institute of Statistics, the excess deaths registered between March 15, when the health crisis officially began with the first state of alarm decree, and December 27, 2020 in relation to the same period of the year previous was 80,202 people.

In that same period, according to official data from the department headed by Salvador Illa, exactly 50,122 people died of coronavirus, 30,800 fewer victims without any catastrophe that could explain, even closely, is excess in Spain, beyond the coronavirus mortality rate of 38.5% between 2020 and 2019.