The National Institute of Statistics (INE) reforms its leadership with Elena Manzanera as president of the institution. The changes have occurred in several management positions of vital importance in the production of statistics: Population, the department that monitors migratory flows and demographic growth, and Statistical Planning and Processes, the area that organizes statistical activity.

Carlos Ballano Until now he was in charge of the planning and organization of statistics in the public body and has been relegated to a still unknown position. Your chair will be occupied by a promoted Antonio Argüesowho has historically been in the Population department and has been the director of the area during the last years of demographic growth.

It has not been the only promotion in that department. Cristina Casaseca She has been one of the trusted people of the award-winning Argüeso as deputy director general of Demographic Statistics, a position she has held from October 2022 to November 2024. Alfredo Cristóbal remains in charge of Economic Statistics.

The changes went unnoticed in the last Council of Ministers, held a week ago, and were announced in the Official State Gazette (BOE) on December 11. “Both Antonio Argüeso and Cristina Casaseca have extensive experience in the areas in which they will carry out their new positions to carry them out satisfactorily,” the INE argues. “For his part, Carlos Ballano will perform functions on specific topics of notable interest to the INE,” they add briefly.

Those who know the institution assure that at the INE it is not as common to reward its professionals as it is to relegate them to other positions of lesser significance. Argüeso’s promotion comes after years of high population growthn, data that the INE measures through administrative methods (the census or the register) or statistical methods (registries and surveys). Argüeso has been the alma mater of the preparation of this data for the last two years.

The promotion of the expert in demographic issues has occurred after the departure of Ballano, “the INE’s most important professional in statistical matters”, as stated by sources familiar with the internal functioning of the institution. The reason? Although the BOE states that it is a voluntary termination, these sources open the door to the possibility that the INE did not accept his work; Or, you want to change the way you proceed in this department. Or, simply, a common change that the INE does not clarify.

Statistics has pending issues to resolve to guarantee the correct functioning of the public body attached to the Ministry of Economy that the president, Elena Manzanera, has not yet resolved. He National Accounts department is deserted since summer, as can be seen from its organizational chart updated a week ago. In addition to the vacancy left by Casaseca in the subdirectorate of demographic statistics.

During the last months, The INE has been involved in several statistical revisions that have affected the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This has led to consistent improvements in the registration of the various components of the national accounting that increased production in recent years by 77,000 million. The improvements in GDP imply that, as it has a larger denominator in euros, there are indicators such as debt or deficit that have a lower percentage ratio over GDP. They also advanced the recovery from the fall caused by the pandemic.