Félix Salgado Macedonio will not be able to be Morena’s candidate for the Guerrero government in the elections next June. The National Electoral Institute (INE) has reaffirmed by a majority of six votes in favor and five against, the decision it took a few weeks ago to remove the Guerrero politician’s registration. Last week the INE received the instruction from the Electoral Tribunal to reconsider the sanctions imposed against Morena’s candidacies in Guerrero and Michoacán for irregularities in their pre-campaign accounts. Among them, that of Salgado Macedonio, a veteran politician close to President López Obrador, on whom two complaints of rape weigh. The campaign since then has been marked by controversy and by strong social unrest inside and outside the party.

The directors and female directors with their vote have imposed the maximum sanction for not presenting the report on the pre-campaign expenses in a timely manner as required by law. “The INE is with the Constitution and against whoever violates the law, whoever it is,” said the president counselor, Lorenzo Córdova. The pulse that López Obrador’s party maintains with the INE has lasted for several weeks and is far from over. Salgado Macedonio can once again appeal the decision in court and has accused the INE of violating his political rights. “Of course we are going to contest,” he stated emphatically. “I am confident that the magistrates of the Court will return our candidacy,” he assured.

Dressed in a warm hat, typical of Guerrero, the politician received the news outside the Institute’s offices where he has been holding a sit-in for four days. Surrounded by his family, followers and other Morena supporters who have arrived from the State of Mexico and the capital of the country, he has condemned the actions of the INE. “We are in Mexico and here the people rule,” the party’s standard-bearer in the Government told this newspaper. He has no doubt that he will be governor even if the wind is not blowing favorable now. “They will not be able to avoid the transformation because reason or right does not assist them,” Mario Delgado, party president, commented on Twitter after learning of the decision.

Salgado Macedonio has assured these days that if the authority prevents him from being a candidate, “there will be no elections in Guerrero.” During the days of waiting, the licensed senator has escalated his threats against the election advisers. “The INE is going to fall,” he chanted with his followers. In response, several councilors have commented on the matter. “I am opposed to harassment and intimidation, and the best way to repudiate these authoritarian practices is not to give in to them,” said Ciro Murayama.

Hours before the resolution, Delgado announced that the INE withdrew the candidacy of Salgado Macedonio for not reporting as an expense a series of promotional videos on Facebook that the electoral authority estimates amount to 19,872 pesos ($ 988). “That is the fault, of this size is the injustice they want to commit,” Delgado exclaimed before the followers who gathered at the doors of the institution in Mexico City.

Between applause and cheers, Salgado Macedonio passed a hat among the people to collect the amount of the infraction. “The people’s collection is going to be made, the people’s money is going to be returned to the INE so that they can return the people’s candidacy; It is not mine, it belongs to the town and you are going to cooperate because I do not bring [dinero]”Exclaimed Salgado Macedonio. Supporters have not hesitated to participate with 500, 200, 100 and 20 peso bills to complete the amount.

In the middle of the show, even Mario Delgado and the top leader of Morena in Guerrero, Marcial Rodríguez Saldaña, have taken out the wallet with 500 pesos each. After gathering the amount, the former candidate and the national leader have entered the INE facilities to deliver the money. “You are not alone, you are not alone!” His sympathizers shouted at him, who followed everything thanks to a large screen that Morena has installed outside the INE. From there they have also watched live the transmission of the vote of the directors in detail.

The General Council vote has been closer than last time. The councilors and advisers against the project have argued about the damage that the removal of such a popular candidate as Salgado Macedonio can cause. “The authority has to assume the impact of the decision on the right to vote and be voted,” said Uuc Kib Espadas. According to the counselor, withdrawing the candidacy would affect “millions of women and men who find in the sanctioned candidates their best alternative for the exercise of suffrage.” In favor of the vote, Lorenzo Córdova has pointed out the importance of making the origin of money transparent in electoral contests. “Failure to do so causes greater damage to the democratic system because it affects equity in contests,” he said in defense of the project.

Morena has 48 hours to replace Félix Salgado with another candidate, although it seems that the strategy that the party will follow is to close ranks around the former candidate and burn every last cartridge in the legal battle that is not over yet. “I have the right to be voted for by the people of Guerrero. There is no plan B ”, has reiterated Salgado Macedonio.

