The National Electoral Institute (INE) sanctioned for the second time the Governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García Sepúlvedaby Pillegally promote to the presidential candidate of the Citizen Movement, Jorge Álvarez Máynez after a complaint filed by the PAN.

Through a statement, the INE Complaints and Complaints Commission ordered the state president download the post of a meeting with ambassadors of the European Union (EU) with the presidential candidate, shared on February 15 on social networks and official channels of the state government.

In this publication, Samuel García, also an Emecista, alludes to the promotion of Government actions, as well as the candidates of the Citizen Movement party. A situation that, according to electoral councilors, could affect equity in the elections on June 2.

The advisors of the Complaints Commission reminded the state president that constitutional article 134 establishes that public servants must maintain, at all times, an impartial performance.

“The PAN denounced Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda, Governor of the state of Nuevo León, and Jorge Álvarez Máynez, for the publication made on February 14, 2024 on the president's Facebook profile, regarding an event, in which, to say of the complainant, Government actions and the candidates of the Citizen Movement (MC) party are promoted,” they indicated.

After Samuel García's video, Counselor Arturo Castillo highlighted that precautionary measures against the Governor are appropriate, because it is an official event and in favor of his own political party.

For her part, Counselor Rita Bel López supported the intervention by mentioning that they are in this position to dictate precautionary measures, since Samuel García in his speech uses his political party in the electoral stage.

