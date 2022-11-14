Zacatecas, Zac.- The main streets of the Historic Center of Zacatecas they painted pink at the pace of the march in defense of National Electoral Institute (INE) in which they participated politicians and citizens.

The protest arose after the presentation the reform initiativefor the President of the Republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorin which it is said thatThe institute could disappear.

the contingent met in the Alameda Trinidad García de la Cadena at 11:00 a.m. and went to the Congress of the State of Zacatecas.

Carrying banners and wearing pink, those present they shouted slogans like “the INE is not touched”, “democracy” and “democracy yes, dictatorship no”, people walked the streets of the Historic Center.

Some politicians like PRI senator Claudia Anaya Y deputies of the 64th State Legislature, among others.

In this way, Zacatecas joined the 22 cities of Mexico in which this type of march was carried out in defense of the INE.