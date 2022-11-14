The cry from the street was overwhelming.

“The INE is not alone!” Hundreds of thousands of outraged citizen voices snapped at the president, concerned and willing to defend the electoral referee, beyond a mere street proclamation.

A cry that was heard here and there; throughout Mexico and beyond the borders.

And it is that simultaneously, in some thirty cities throughout the country – most of them state capitals – the constituents gave “a soup of their own chocolate” to the “king of street demonstrations”, to the social leader like AMLO and who, paradoxically, today has become a vulgar dictator.

Thus, in the best style of that formidable mass leader, last Sunday organized citizens not only recovered the street but also the street protest to shout to the world that the Mexican government has become the greatest enemy of the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Mexicans.

I claim in favor of the right to continue holding free, credible, fair and transparent elections, but also in favor of the free expression of ideas; a freedom that the president tried to cancel through all kinds of derogatory qualifiers against the protesters.

Street protest that, in addition, not only served as a thermometer to measure the failure of López Obrador, but also became a fundamental tool of the middle classes, to make themselves heard.

To launch a resounding cry whose clamor resounded not only on the walls of the National Palace and in the streets of the CDMX capital, but throughout the country and throughout the democratic world.

Shout that denounced and exhibited the dictatorship that day by day is installed in our country, in the midst of the dismantling of democratic institutions and the social division stimulated from the Palace and where there is only room for applause to the king and to the unique thought.

Clamor that in addition to showing the dictator by his first and last name, exhibited his authoritarian desires and confirmed what a handful of us have always denounced; that López Obrador was never a true democrat but an impostor who used democracy to impose his tyranny.

A tyranny accompanied and applauded by thousands of impostors from the parties and organizations of the so-called left; millions of citizens who fought to remove from power the most rotten of the old PRI and who today propose the most regressive of the electoral counter-reforms.

Street proclamation in favor of democratic normality, threatened by the so-called democrats, today transformed into tyrants destroying their own work; Mexican democracy.

The truth is last Sunday we not only saw one more street demonstration, but we witnessed a social mood altered by one of the worst governments in history.

That government that arrived with the greatest democratic legitimacy, that had everything to be the best government in history, but that in just four years has the country on the brink of a precipice.

That is why the importance of the march on Sunday, November 13; a call that goes beyond social classes, that goes beyond partisan militancy and the Manichaeism imposed by the dictator Palacio and that, in reality, summoned the cream of democratic thought; to the authentic defenders of democracy, the citizens to dry, without adjectives.

And it is that the street demonstration, the social mobilization and the public fight at full throttle for democracy, had been expropriated and even kidnapped by those who today demonize the protest and defense of the INE and who go so far as to applaud the death of democracy.

That is why it was an extraordinary, exceptional and unique event; the biggest and loudest public demand imagined by the “king of protest”; a cry that warns the tyrant of the Palace that “the INE is not alone.”

The INE is not alone, despite the fact that an angry tyrant did everything necessary to crush the protest; to disqualify its targets and to insult its promoters.

Yes, President, like it or not, “the INE is not alone.”

And hundreds of thousands of Mexicans said it to his face.

At the time