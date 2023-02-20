The National Electoral Institute (INE) is touched to death; agonizes

And it is that after a ferocious attack launched from the most powerful institution of the State, the electoral referee fell victim to the flourishing Mexican dictatorship, that of López Obrador.

But no, let no one be mistaken, the truth is that the agony of the INE is nothing more than “the chronicle of a death foretold.”

Yes, it is the greatest political crime committed by one of the greatest criminals of Mexican democracy, the tyrant of Palacio, López Obrador.

And it is that only the naive, the impostors, fakers and fools refused to see the true objective of López to reach the presidential power.

Indeed, Obrador’s dictatorship drive was always in the eyes of all, but it is also true that for a long time many preferred the comfort of blindness, deafness and valemadrismo.

But today, when the “Palacio butcher” is waiting for the last breath of the INE to commit the atrocity of “cutting up” the electoral referee, then many say they are alarmed and seem willing to burn incense and even prepare to light candles, waiting for a miracle.

And once again there are millions who refuse to see that it is useless to burn incense and candles waiting for a miracle, when in the eyes of all there is convincing evidence that López will not leave power through legal means, for the good ones and that will not leave a stone upon a stone of democracy.

They do not want to see that López Obrador has already captured the Legislative and Judicial powers and that he has killed the division of powers.

They do not want to see that he submitted to the CNDH, with which his government and his criminal arms can act at will.

They do not want to see that he turned the Attorney General into a puppet –“carnal”–, whom he uses at will to carry out his personal and insane vendettas.

They do not want to see that he militarized the country to carry out a coup; coup that will take place before, during or after the 2024 elections.

They don’t want to see that he submitted to the big media –to the radio and television concessionaires-, who in a shameful way lend their microphones, screens and their pages for the not very honorable “merit” of being the most servile to the dictator.

They don’t want to see López’s perverse stratagem of increasing poverty and marginalization because his dictatorship feeds on the poor.

They do not want to see that in order to consolidate tyranny it was essential to subdue and silence critics; kicked out of the media for committing the “capital sin” of criticizing AMLO’s tyranny.

They do not want to see that Obrador captured the Bank of Mexico and INEGI; with which he will plunder international reserves and give his liars “other data” a “naturalization letter”.

They don’t want to see him cajole six out of ten potential voters who are ready to applaud his re-election, in exchange for lentils.

They do not want to see that he subdued the big businessmen out of fear, those who in a painful complicity decide to keep quiet before the advance of the dictatorship.

They do not want to see that there is an alliance of presidential power with the main criminal cartels, such as Sinaloa and Jalisco, to which the president handed over the entire country.

They do not want to see that we live in a narco-State, where governments like those of Baja California, Hidalgo, Quintana Roo, Michoacán, Morelos, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas and Veracruz, among many others, are in the hands of ” narco-governors”, taxes from the Palace through the official party, Morena.

They don’t want to see that López has in the bag apart from the PAN and the PRI; maneuver with which he ended, de facto, with the real force of the opponents.

They do not want to see that the flirtation of the Mexican president with the dictators of Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Bolivia is not accidental, to whom he will appeal pending their endorsement, once the coup d’état in Mexico is carried out and the democracy is dead.

They do not want to see that through the stratagem of persecution, slander, defamation and terror, it has subjected a good part of the public and private universities, in order to prevent a youth uprising.

They do not want to see the INE destroyed, López will assume control of the 2024 presidential election; he will carry out a major fraud, crush opponents and critics and consolidate his tyranny.

And they do not want to see that this is the ultimate goal and that to consolidate his tyranny, López Obrador only needs to “dismember” the INE.

But all of the above can be summed up in a few words.

Without a doubt, a true democrat and a responsible and effective ruler would be happy to receive popular applause through a credible, trustworthy, legitimate, fair and true election. A choice he would win without a doubt.

However, López Obrador knows that in 2024 he will be repudiated at the polls and, therefore, he is preparing to burn the polls.

Do you doubt it?

to time.