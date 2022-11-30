One thing is that electoral tasks are functional to the practice of democracy and other than him National Electoral Institute want to stand out as him Supreme Power of Democracy. The fundamental tasks of INE are very clear: define the electoral roll, organize elections, count the votes and conclude election results. However, from its origin the IFE-INE has become the organism that determines and qualifies the existence of a democracy.

As long as the political system is not changed and the regime of government, Mexico He lives on a Democratic system determined by the representative system: the people elect their rulers and their legislators through the exercise of the votebut the democracy it is defined in parliamentary and government practices.

Very good part of the resources and the practical functions of the INE have been carried out and exercised to make it the axis that defines democracy and not so much in its practice but in its rhetoric, as if the electoral body out the National Institute of Democracy.

Democracy is not a regime of governmentotherwise a method of gaining power. Neither the democracy is not an ideal goal of universal functioning, but rather represents the functioning of the power relationships so that the majority have capacity in public initiatives.

The debate around the electoral reform and the management of Lorenzo Cordova Vianello in the INE is taking place in the scenario of what can be considered as a paradox of the democracy: constitute a government based on the plural participation of society, but arrive at a form of administration that borders on the dictatorshipand to which the apothegm of Fidel Castro to the intellectuals: with the revolution everything, against the revolution no right. in the speech of Cordova that is appreciated authoritarian mentality: with democracy everything, against democracy no rights.

The representative system in the formation of laws has every right and even the obligation to formulate and reformulate the institutions Y rules of the political coexistence, as long as it complies the opinion of the majority: Yes Brunette and their allies do not get the qualified majority of two thirds of the votes to modify the ConstitutionThey have every right to take advantage of their simple majority for the reforms that the laws allow.

The democratic absurdity of the dictatorship of the democracy that promotes the INE of Cordova wants to take the immobility of one of the institutions that requires permanent reforms. The General Council of INE does not work as a administrative appeal to manage the decisions of the electoral body, but it has become a kind of Chamber of Notables in which eleven people dictate what is the democracy and what it is not and are dedicated to hindering the development of the democracy to perfect the democracy, which is leading to the model studied in Europe of the fundamentalism of the democracy or at dictatorship of democracy.

The example of the most undemocratic democracy is in the United States: the representative system It is the product of games of interests of the most powerful economic, political and military sectors, turning to Capitol at an approval agency laws that 95% benefit power groups and only 5% to society.

The INE was invented by Carlos Salinas de Gortari in 1990 so as not to lose the political control of the elections in favor of PRI and for this he created the funnel of the General advice to define and manage the PRI Institutional Democracy, now contrasted with the participatory democracy that with all its right and its votes Brunette he is pushing based on his majority. The reforms to the electoral bodies are necessary to break up with your dependence of groups and power blocks and arrive at institutions that represent the interests of society, passing, first of all, through the urgency of disappearing the General Council of Notables and to build an institute based on professional civil servants outside the interests and complicity with the parties.

this is the stage in which to discuss the political-electoral reform of the president Lopez Obrador and Morena and that it should be perfected to break with the structure of the current representative system that the PRI and their allies, including the intellectual bureaucracy that took over the electoral discourse.

