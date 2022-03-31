The carrot that López Obrador intends from the Palace for Mexicans to swallow today is that of the “final blow” to the INE and the Electoral Tribunal. And it is that, as you know, on Tuesday, March 29, the president announced that he would send to Congress an aggressive reform of the Mexican electoral system, with the story that it would be a change “to strengthen democracy.”

It is clear that this is not the first time that he has announced his intentions to destroy the INE and the Electoral Tribunal.

For example, on June 19, 2019, he said that the revocation of the mandate would be carried out first and then the changes to the INE.

In other words, for almost two years López Obrador has been preparing those perverse twins that are the supposed ratification of the mandate and the subsequent destruction of the INE, as we know it today.

For this reason, last Tuesday, a president angry with the highest electoral authorities who questioned his illegal propaganda in favor of the revocation, returned to the threat of destroying the INE and the Electoral Court, whose councilors and magistrates would be elected by popular vote.

And the reason for such nonsense is that, according to López, in this way the electoral referee will be in the hands of the people and the elections will be held by the citizens. But the lie behind that rotten apple is that the candidates to occupy a place in the INE and the TFEPJ will be proposed by the government, the same one that will qualify the election.

In other words, López threatens to return to the old electoral system that manipulated the elections from the presidential power.

The truth is that Palacio’s outbursts around electoral democracy seem more like another distraction so that citizens do not analyze the real scandals that daily ridicule Obrador, such as the most recent “tightening of the nuts” sent from the White House to Palace.

And what is the new “tightening of the nuts”?

Little thing, that according to the former US attorney general, William Barr, the so-called “culiacanazo” of October 17, 2019 in Sinaloa, was nothing other than the cover-up from the Mexican presidential power to the real head of the Sinaloa Cartel, Ovidio Guzmán, nicknamed “El Chapito”.

Almost simultaneously with the Mexican president assuring that there is peace in our country and that the violence is focused, in an interview for the Fox News network, the former Trump government prosecutor not only confirmed that the DEA was going after the son of “El Chapo” Guzmán that October 17, 2019, but rather severely questioned López Obrador’s “hugs and not bullets” strategy.

This is what he said: “the cartels can corrupt whoever they want there (in Mexico) and they have armies, literally, that increase their paramilitary forces… and what has always worried me is that the Mexican government is going to share sovereignty with the Mexican cartels and we have no control over that territory and now we have lost control of the border.”

Finally, he questioned the “hugs and not bullets” in a mocking way: “This president (López Obrador) who believes in hugs and not in bullets and is losing… has lost control of the country, in my opinion, and the cartels have dozens of of millions of dollars to corrupt whoever they want there.” (End of quote)

In short, while the White House accuses by all means the unstoppable advance of organized crime in Mexico —cartels that corrupt everything—, the Mexican president boasts of non-existent security and threatens the destruction of the little Mexican democracy. So if it has duck feathers, duck legs, and quacks like a duck, we are entitled to assume that it is a duck.

In other words, in the so-called electoral reform, in reality we are witnessing a new set-up so that Mexicans worry about Palacio’s occurrences, while the big problems, such as insecurity and violence, are ignored.

But it is also not new that the AMLO government orchestrated a gross set-up in the case of the so-called “culiacanazo”, in order to guarantee its alliance with the “El Chapo” cartel, on the one hand, and to justify to the Trump government the official impunity in favor of “El Chapito”.

What happened in the “culiacanazo”, beyond the contradictory versions of Obrador and Alfonso Durazo, then head of Federal Public Security?

The comedy was exhibited in the Political Itinerary of October 21, 2019 —hours after the “culiacanazo”— entitled “It was a montage of ‘Chapito’ in Culiacán.”

Here is a snippet from that installment:

“Why can it be said that “el culiacanazo” was a montage?

“Because only in that way – with a theater of alleged military failures and an alleged drug rebellion – could it be justified that the Obrador government had refused to hand over the son of “El Chapo” to the Trump government.

“In other words, the Mexican government staged a spectacular theater so as not to betray its ally, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán —and his entire family—, who would have financed López’s presidential campaign and, at the same time, to justify to the Trump government that AMLO did not comply with a request for the capture of “El Chapito”, for extradition purposes.

“Thus, the “State theater” nicknamed “culiacanazo”, allowed “killing two birds with a stone”; respect the alliance between AMLO and “El Chapo” and, at the same time, not hand over “El Chapito” to the Trump government.

“But the “State Montage” makes even more sense if we remember that on October 21, 2019, we also revealed that Mexican military forces located “El Chapito”, thanks to the fact that the DEA provided the Mexican government with all the coordinates of his location.

“And if there are doubts, there is a brief reconstruction of facts.

“1.- The Trump government sent to Mexico a request for the capture of “El Chapito”, for extradition purposes.

“2.- That is why, through the DEA, the Trump government gave the Mexican government the coordinates to capture “El Chapito.”

“3.- It is not new that there is a “debt of honor” of the candidate López Obrador, before “El Chapo”, whose money financed the presidential campaign.

“4.- And in order to comply “with God and with the Devil”, —with “El Chapo” and with Trump—, the Mexican government set out to capture “El Chapito”, using the coordinates provided by the DEA and , once arrested, the theater of an alleged “narco revolt” was set in motion in Culiacán, to justify the release and withdrawal of the military forces.

“And the deception was so successful that even Trump offered military help to catch the family of “El Chapo” in the face of the alleged rebellion.

“But AMLO can fool many, like Trump, for a long time, but he no longer fools Mexicans.

“The only thing missing is knowing why President Obrador changed his own version, despite the enormous discredit he is paying.

“The answer, however, we will know soon and it will come from beyond the Rio Grande. At the time”. (End of quote)

And time proved us right.

But the most worrying thing is that day by day, the Biden government exerts more pressure on the López Obrador government. And the league usually breaks at some point.

At the time

