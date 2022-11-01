Shanghai (Union)

Today, the Global Industry and Manufacturing Summit, in cooperation with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Chinese Federation of Industrial Economy (CFIE), held a virtual discussion session as part of its series of promotional tours – GMIS Connect – to highlight the best practices of Chinese “industrial beacons” and the role of industrial revolution technologies. Fourth in promoting comprehensive and sustainable industrial development around the world.

China owns more than 30% of the companies listed on the list of facilities of the global “Industrial Beacons” network, which is recognized by the World Economic Forum, and includes the world’s leading manufacturing facilities in employing Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to enhance sustainability and improve financial and operational returns.

The World Summit on Industry and Manufacturing organized a virtual discussion session entitled “The Role of the Digital Revolution in Promoting Industrial Development in China”. The session brought together leading industrial experts who contributed to building and operating a group of the most important “industrial beacons” in the People’s Republic of China.

The session saw the participation of experts from SAIC Maxus, Root Cloud Technologies and Siemens, who emphasized that a customer-centric approach and leveraging data is essential to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of the industrial sector. The session also included discussions on how to employ the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution more broadly in the production system and across the value chain to promote sustainable industrial development.

The speakers also discussed ways in which traditional factories can be supported and SMEs can employ advanced technology and digital platforms in their businesses, thus contributing to achieving growth.The panel discussion began with keynote speeches by Bernardo Calzadella Sarmiento, Director of Fair Production, Sustainable Standards and Trade At the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Xiong Ming, Executive Vice President and Secretary-General of the China Federation of Industrial Economics, and Nameer Hourani, Executive Director of the Organizing Committee of the World Industry and Industrialization Summit.

industrial development

Bernardo Calzadella Sarmiento, Director of the Department of Fair Production, Sustainable Standards and Trade at the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), said: “China has great potential to achieve comprehensive and sustainable industrial development in line with SDG 9, and China firmly supports existing and human-centred development. On innovation, UNIDO is committed to continuing to work with China and with all Member States to ensure digital transformation and its employment to ensure a sustainable future and contribute to prosperity.

In turn, Xiong Ming, Executive Vice President and Secretary-General of the China Federation of Industrial Economics, said: We are pleased to participate in hosting a series of virtual discussion sessions organized by the World Industry and Manufacturing Summit in cooperation with UNIDO to exchange best practices, innovations, experiences and achievements made by the Chinese industrial sector during its ambitious journey to achieve digital transformation. And we hope to highlight the Chinese experience to help achieve comprehensive and sustainable industrial development globally.

industry sustainability

For his part, Namir Hourani, Executive Director of the Organizing Committee of the World Industrial and Manufacturing Summit, said that Chinese industrial beacons are a leading example of the role played by the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in developing the industrial sector and enhancing its sustainability, and today’s discussions shed light on the factors that enabled China to achieve rapid growth. in its digital economy, promoting opportunities, and developing industries.Moderator, Qiaoli Zhao, Head of UNIDO’s Investment and Technology Promotion Office in Shanghai, invited participants to share their views on how to enhance the competitiveness of industrial beacons by employing technologies at low cost and high efficiency, and taking advantage of Carbon emission reduction solutions as a tool to boost business growth.

Dr. Hao Jingxian, General Manager of SAIC Maxus Automobile Company and Deputy Chief Engineer of SAIC Group, highlighted the inclusion of Nanjing as the first Chinese automobile manufacturer in the global “industrial beacon” list by applying a consumer-centric approach. and has incorporated smart customization at scale across its product portfolio. Root Cloud Technology, China’s leading Internet of Things platform, is transforming the SANY drilling rig factory into the world’s first industrial beacon for heavy industry.

Technology Employment

Huang Luchan, co-founder and chief operating officer of Root Cloud Technology, stressed that it is necessary to gradually employ advanced technologies in projects to reduce costs and enhance efficiency, noting that it is necessary to apply artificial intelligence techniques to analyze data and repurpose it to improve production.

He said, “The per capita production value of Sany’s drilling rig factory exceeds 10 million yuan.” The per capita production value of the group as a whole has also increased nearly 10-fold, with an increase of nearly 6 million CNY over the past decade. Siemens operates an industrial beacon in Chengdu, and is building a new advanced digital industrial beacon in Nanjing using a digital design method that will contribute to improving capacity productivity greatly.

Dr. Zhou Qiaozun, Executive Vice President of Siemens China and General Manager of Siemens Advanta China, noted that industry leaders are building their own industrial Internet platforms to meet the needs of SMEs and integrate their production capabilities into their production systems. Dr. Xiaozun stressed the importance of following A holistic approach when developing digitalization or sustainable low-carbon development, with a focus on the entire value chain outside the factory floor.

He said: “With regard to the objectives of reducing carbon emissions, the largest part or equivalent to 80% of emissions is not produced by the factory, but rather results from the manufacturing steps that precede and follow the operations of the factory.

In addition, the carbon footprint generated during the production of a product represents only about 20% of the total emissions generated by the product during its entire life, while 80% of the emissions are indirect emissions resulting from the purchase of raw materials, transportation costs for product delivery, and the final use of the product and recycle it.

The virtual discussion session is the first in a series of GMIS Connect roadshows organized by the Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit in cooperation with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the China Confederation of Industrial Economy (CFIE).