The year of the pandemic has affected practically all economic sectors, and although factories have endured the blow better than other sectors such as tourism or commerce, they have also suffered the consequences of the fall in demand. According to the data published this Monday by the INE, industrial production (IPI) plummeted 9.1% in 2020, registering its biggest drop since 2009, when this index sank 16% in the middle of the financial crisis.

This bad data puts an end to six years of consecutive growth, because the coronavirus crisis has caused industrial sectors to suffer “intensely” the effects of the pandemic, with pronounced declines in production, says the INE. The bad annual data is mainly due to the drop in production in the months of March, April, May and June, when the confinement was harsher and even most of the factories were paralyzed to contain the infections.

With the de-escalation, the industrial sectors of durable consumer goods and capital goods gradually recovered, better than those of non-durable consumption and energy, which have been dragging falls in production throughout the year. But at the annual level, the most significant decreases occurred in capital goods and durable consumer goods, with falls of 15.4% and 13.5% respectively. Intermediate goods fell 7.8%, non-durable consumer goods fell 6.5% and energy reduced its production by 6.2%.

In fact, the only branch of industrial activity that increased its production in 2020 was the pharmaceutical motivated by the pandemic, with an advance of 2.1% compared to 2019. The greatest decrease in activity branches was the leather and footwear industry (-28%) and the manufacture of clothing (-26%) by the collapse of clothing sales and commerce in general.

Industrial production fell in all the communities during 2020, but with special incidence in the Balearic Islands (-21%), the Basque Country (-14%), Asturias (-14%), La Rioja (-12%), Andalusia (- 12%), Navarra (-11%) and the Canary Islands (-10%). The smallest falls were recorded in Extremadura (-0.3%) and Murcia (-2.5%) due to the prominence of the food industry in these regions.

December rebound



Of course, industrial production rebounded in December due to the increase in demand, with an increase of 2.9% compared to the same month in 2019 and five points more than in November. It thus records the first positive interannual rate of the IPI after eleven consecutive months of decreases. The greatest increases were recorded in intermediate goods (5.9%) and energy (4.2%), followed by durable consumer goods (2.4%) and capital goods (0.8%).

In a monthly rate (December 2020 over November of the same year), industrial production advanced 1.1%, its highest monthly rebound since last July. Energy contributed especially to this growth, which shot up its production in the last month of the year by 9.2%. By branches of activity, the largest monthly increases were in the supply of electricity (13%), the tobacco industry (13%) and the manufacture of beverages (4%).