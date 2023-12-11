A temporary ban on the export of durum wheat will not lead to an artificial shortage of this grain crop on the domestic market, Vice President of the Russian Grain Union Alexander Korbut told Izvestia on Monday, December 11.

The measure became known earlier in the day. This decision is aimed at ensuring the country’s food security and will help maintain a stable situation with prices for durum wheat products on the domestic market, the Russian government explained.

According to Korbut, restrictive measures were a response to an increase in durum wheat exports. In addition, the increase in sales of this grain crop to other countries has caused excitement among pasta producers.

“Indeed, Russian exports are very significant, an order of magnitude more than last season, because durum wheat production in a number of countries has decreased, and our wheat has become competitive,” the expert added.

He recalled that Russia traditionally supplies durum wheat to Italy and Turkey.

“<...> I wouldn’t talk about the deficit. To put it mildly, I’m not very confident in him,” the expert concluded.

Earlier, on November 23, the subcommittee on customs, tariff and non-tariff regulation, protective measures in foreign trade of the government commission for economic development and integration supported the initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture to introduce a temporary ban on the export of durum wheat from the Russian Federation for a period of six months – from December 1, 2023 to December 31 May 2024 inclusive.

After this, the chief researcher at the Center for Agricultural Policy at RANEPA, Vasily Uzun, told Izvestia that Russia needs about 1.5 million tons of durum wheat for domestic consumption and it is not practical to sell scarce raw materials abroad if domestic demand is not satisfied.

Prior to this, on November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the Forum for Interregional Cooperation between the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan noted a good wheat harvest in Russia in 2023. According to him, the country will retain first place in its sales on world markets.