The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology launched the “Make in the UAE – Startups” competition that focuses on sustainability, as part of its efforts to support this category of companies in the growth of their businesses, and to provide an opportunity to present ideas, technical solutions and business models that contribute to promoting sustainable technological transformation and lay the foundation for future industries. green.
The competition also enhances communication with investors, financiers, experts and specialists in the industrial sector.
Achieving climate neutrality and sustainable development
The launch of the competition comes in line with the UAE’s goals to achieve climate neutrality and sustainable development at the level of all sectors by employing advanced technology, keeping pace with the Sustainability Year 2023 and the country’s preparations to host the COP28 Conference of the States Parties, and launched under the umbrella of the “Make in the UAE” initiative, which aims to attract investors. industrialists and innovators to the UAE to take advantage of the competitive advantages it offers. The competition will be held within the activities of the second session of the “Make in the UAE” forum, from May 31 to June 1, and participation in the first round of the competition is open to only 24 startups.
Startups from all sectors are welcome to participate, with a focus on companies working in areas such as sustainability, digitization and climate technology.
The competition aims to support and empower emerging companies in the field of technology, highlight their experiences and innovations, and create direct communication for them with investors, experts and decision-makers, thus contributing to achieving the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology to promote technological transformation in the industrial sector and all other sectors, and to enhance the country’s efforts in climate action and reducing carbon emissions.
industrial sustainability
Tariq Al-Hashemi, Director of the Development and Adoption of Advanced Technology Department at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: “Promoting technological transformation and sustainable economic development is one of the most important goals of the national strategy for industry and advanced technology, and interest in emerging companies is one of the pillars of the strategy, as emerging companies have the ability to change industries Entire sectors and reconfigured again ». Al Hashemi added: “The launch of the Make in the UAE competition for startups comes as part of the Ministry’s efforts to empower this category and motivate it to grow and develop its business, in a way that contributes to advancing and enhancing the technological transformation movement and achieving sustainability in the UAE.”
Financial prizes
Startups have the opportunity to participate in the competition to win financial prizes, in addition to obtaining unique opportunities for investment, partnerships and cooperation. The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is committed to enabling and motivating companies in the private sector of all sizes, in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, to create a business environment that attracts investors, stimulate innovation and adopt advanced technology in industrial systems and solutions, leading to the consolidation of an industrial and technological system that achieves comprehensive and sustainable economic growth. ».
Competition terms and conditions
The Ministry called on all startups that meet the requirements and criteria of the competition to participate, to benefit from their presence on the “Make in the UAE Forum” platform, and to communicate with a group of the most prominent decision-makers, experts and investors in the industrial sector, in addition to financing and empowerment agencies. Start-ups can apply at the following link: https://moiat.typeform.com/to/EiBm1pnJ Note that the deadline for submission is May 5, 2023. 24 startups will be selected from among the pool of applications submitted based on the innovations they showcase, their entrepreneurial potential, and their scalability. sustainability, commercialization potential, competitive advantage, and finally its social and environmental impact.
Judgement comity
The jury, which includes representatives from Aspire, EDGE Group, Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, Institute of Technology Innovation, Dubai Industrial City, UAE University and Strata, ranks the selected startups based on six criteria including: innovation, quality of marketing offer, and potential. business, team efficiency and experience, and market potential. The startup that shows promising investment potential, demonstrates positive social and environmental impact and proves the viability of its technology will win.
