Large natural gas consumers have found a road to reduce their invoice. A total of 31 companies were registered during 2024 as direct consumers in the market, which represents a 63% growth compared to the previous year. In this way, according to the National Commission of Markets and Competition, these companies avoid the payment of the contribution obligations to the Energy Efficiency Fund since this figure is exempt from contribution to it and the disbursements required by the Government have increased and they are expected to continue increasing.

At the end of the year, in total there are 80 direct consumers and of them 37 have declared consumption. In Spain, direct consumers of energy are those agents that acquire electricity or gas directly in the wholesale market without the need for intermediaries, such as marketers. That is, these consumers buy energy in the market and manage their own supply, avoiding the commercial margins that apply the marketers.

As explained to this newspaper Fuentes in the sector consulted by the election. However, this type of consumption does not always report important savings since they have to face market volatility or costs referring to representation.

According to the CNMC, on December 31, 2024, the number of companies included in the list of gas marketers amounted to 299. Despite the growth of the direct consumer figure, in the whole of the year 28 new companies were registered and 12 were discharged.

Of the 28 marketers who have registered in the list, 14 have indicated that they will operate only in the wholesale market, and the rest can also operate in the retail market selling to final consumers.

Among the new marketers, there are 9 companies with headquarters outside of Spain (Arab Emirates, Germany, the Netherlands, Greece, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Lithuania, and Switzerland), including Goldman Sachs Paris, Mytilineos, Cnooc and Cobblestone Energy.

During the year 2024, any gas marketer company has not been disabled for the exercise of the activity. In 2023 a company was disabled and in 2022 three companies.

The number of gas marketers registered in Spain has not stopped growing in the last 15 years, although with moments of slowdown, as between the years 2022 and 2023, in which the casualties of companies increased due to high gas prices.

In this regard, the number of agents with access or balance contract has increased from 251 to 294, the number of agents registered in the organized Mibgas market has increased from 195 to 238 and the number of marketers who make sales to final consumers has increased from 139 to 140.

According to the MMR data of CEER/Acer, Spain is the EU country with the highest number of active gas marketers (140), followed by Italy, with 130, and well above France or Germany, in which the number of marketers with sales to final consumers is below 60.