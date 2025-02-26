10 years ago the one who was then the observatory of Industry 4.0 was born with the objective of PLASMAR THE OPPORTUNITIES THAT THE NEW TECHNOLOGIES TO THE INDUSTRY SECTOR. Now, it has been reinvented under the Observatory of Industry and Technology to adapt to the current needs of its members and Global Partners (Fujitsu, IPS Group, Management Solutions and SAP).

It is a club of professionals that is born with a decade of experience, the result of that re -foundation, which still wants to be exclusive, limiting the participation only to 60 members of number, to which the winners of the winners of the Impulso Awards, organized annually by the Observatory since 2016. In this sense, Eduardo Rodríguez, general secretary of the Observatory of Industry and Technology, stressed that his goal is to be a reference organization: “With the changes we are implementing We seek to become a reference organization, in which all its members and collaborators feel the commitment and reinforce their sense of belonging by increasing their participation with the exchange of ideas and experiences to contribute to the impulse of the industry in Spain, “explains Rodríguez.

The Observatory has also renewed its scheduled activities, although some of them remain for the success they enjoy among the attendees. On the one hand, Companies visits will continuemeeting of situation, the Impulse awards or the creation of reports such as the Smart Industry, which indicates the maturity, implementation and applicability of new technologies in various industrial sectors and that is already on its way to its eighth edition. And, on the other, the new program plans workshops, Workshops and new days for the presentation of projects. In short, new meetings and spaces for the exchange of knowledge and ideas for the impulse of the sector. “Observatory of Industry and Technology is a name that shows a dimension more in line with the objectives of our association, in which the will to share ideas and experiences among the best professionals in industrial and technological sectors,” says Enrique Ramírez, president of the Observatory of Industry and Technology.