Bolivia.- During the 1980s, studies carried out in Bolivia identified the Salar de Uyuni as the most important lithium deposit on the planet, since it possesses 70% of the world’s reserves.

At first, what is known as the lightest metal was used for the manufacture of aluminum, glass, grease, lubricants, refrigerants and batteries, however, due to advances in technology, the markets began to look at lithium with greater interest. and the location of their deposits.

It should be noted that the industrialization of lithium is a key issue for the economy and development of Bolivia, and has generated great expectations in the population of Uyuni.

That is why, in recent years, there has been a growing interest in the industrialization of lithium, and this has generated great expectations in the population of Uyuni.

The idea is that the industrialization of lithium allows Bolivia to generate wealth and employment, and thus improve the quality of life of the population.

Local residents hope that the industrialization of lithium will take place in this Bolivian municipality, and thus there could be more work, some of the people interviewed by this medium told Sputnik.

It should be noted that there are several projects underway for the industrialization of lithium in Bolivia, including that of the German company ACI Systems, which has been very controversial.

This project provides for the construction of a plant for the production of lithium batteries, but it has been criticized by some sectors of the population who fear that the company will appropriate Bolivia’s natural resources.

More and more interested companies

Citing the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI), who reported that Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos (YLB) works with four companies the method of direct lithium extraction (EDL) in the Potosí and Oruro salt flats.

The companies are Uranium One Group, from Russia; Lilac Solutions, from the United States; and the Chinese Citic Guoan and Tbea Group.

Last January, YLB signed the first agreement with the Chinese consortium CBC, formed by the companies CATL, BRUNP and CMOC. They agreed to install two lithium industrial complexes in the Uyuni and Coipasa salt flats, with an investment of more than 1,000 million dollars.

Despite these criticisms, many Uyuni residents are optimistic about the industrialization of lithium. They see in it an opportunity for the economic development of the region and to improve their quality of life.

In addition, the industrialization of lithium could also have a positive impact on the environment, since lithium batteries are less polluting than other energy sources.

Lithium is a key mineral for the production of high-capacity batteries, which makes it a fundamental component for the development of the electric vehicle industry and other electronic products.

Salar exploitation in Potosí. Photo: Bolivian Lithium Deposits

For this reason, many countries have shown interest in lithium, and some have even developed technologies to extract it more efficiently.

In Bolivia, lithium extraction has traditionally been very rudimentary, but lithium industrialization could change this. The idea is that, with industrialization, lithium resources can be used to the maximum and generate employment and wealth for the region.

If carried out responsibly and sustainably, the industrialization of lithium could have a very positive impact on the region and the entire country.