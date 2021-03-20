Brand Studio for the Formosa Industrial Park

With an area of ​​137 hectares and a active occupation of 85% of its lots, the property of the Formosa Industrial Park is among the most important in the region. It has facilities that allow the establishment of industries from the most diverse productive sectors. Today food, chemical, textile, metallurgical, pharmaceutical, wood and construction industries are installed, among others..

It is strategically located and registered in the National Registry of Industrial Parks of the Ministry of Production of the Nation, which allows obtaining the benefits of accessing Non-Refundable Advances for works that improve the infrastructure of the property and the services provided to the companies. It is also a member of the Argentine Federation of Industrial Parks, dependent on the Argentine Confederation of Medium Enterprises (CAME).

During 2020, this immense space of business services overcame its most important challenge by facing the difficulties that the pandemic brought to production and employment. With the efforts of businessmen and workers, and under the strict health protocols of the Government of the Province of Formosa, the more than 50 installed industries were kept open and no job positions were lost.. The measures that keep Formosa as the province with the least cases of COVID-19 and fewer deaths in the entire country, also managed to sustain the necessary conditions to keep this business fabric active.

Likewise, more than 570 million pesos were invested, product of a Federal Development Agreement, for the financing of works that allowed the productive wheel to keep turning. 10,000 meters of internal streets were paved, new led lights were installed and the fire network was created. In addition, the natural gas network was installed. All these works turned out to be fundamental for the competitiveness of the companies and of the Park itself in relation to the different industrial parks in Argentina.

An alliance between industry and society

The Formosa Industrial Park forms a key piece of the provincial society, both for what it contributes to the economic dynamics and to the social work of Formosa.

“We have been installed in Formosa for 10 years because we have very strong competitive advantages for the production of our rice. We do all the processing of our rice in the Industrial Park, because it offers us strategic benefits for commercial outlets and because we are part of Formosa society. My grandparents and my parents are from Formosa, so we are connected with this land and with this society ”. This is how the partner and manager of Agrofortuc, Santiago Laitan.

Luis de la Silva, owner of the reinforced concrete company, Tecnomixer SRLHe commented on the facilities he had for the installation. “We spent a couple of years thinking about installing a concrete plant, always thinking about the future. We wanted to provide a service related to construction at height and we were able to start in March 2018, when we were granted the property in the Industrial Park. I simply went up to here and they showed me the requirements, I presented the project and we were able to settle in ”, said the businessman.

Both for entrepreneurs such as Luis de la Silva, and for consolidated companies, the advantages of the Industrial Park are multiple, not only from the productive point of view, but also social.

The lots have basic services and industries can access with greater facilities and at a much lower cost than the market. They have centralized common infrastructure and services. In addition, there is a secure supply of electricity, communications, sewers, and drinking water. It also has private security, in charge of the surveillance of common spaces and the control of access of vehicles and people.

The Park also controls industrial activities regarding respect and care for the environment. Count with one plan to mitigate possible damages, thus caring for and preserving the surrounding environment of the urban ejido. Precisely, to avoid inconveniences in the urban space of Formosa, promotional benefits and incentives are provided, such as discounts on taxes and fees for the installation of companies on the property.

Projection into the future

The challenge for 2021 and the immediate future is to continue winning the battle against the pandemic with production and employment. As explained by Guillermo Escobar, director of the Formosa Industrial Park, “the Bank of Projects area has already been created, a space for professionals who are part of the team to develop innovation and invention projects, with the aim of strengthening private enterprises and public, stimulating the growth of the business fabric of the entire provincial territory ”.

Escobar also explained that “one of the projects in this area is the implementation of a Provincial Program of Industrial Parks, which will seek to strengthen cooperative ties through technical linkage agreements and provide support to the Municipalities of different locations in Formosa.”

Finally, the director of the Formosa Industrial Park emphasized that “the main goal is to create genuine jobs. The development of the productive and business sector contributes to the growth of the economy and guarantees the possibility of jobs for all from Formosa ”.