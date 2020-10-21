Mobilization of the Algerian community in support of “Hirak” in Algeria. Place de la République in Paris, September 20, 2020 (NATHANAEL CHARBONNIER / RADIO FRANCE)

Officially, France is not discreet. She speaks regularly about Algeria but it is interesting to read the press releases from the Élysée and the Quai d’Orsay. June 15, 2020 question from a journalist: “What is France’s reaction to the repression in Algeria?” Response from Quai d’Orsay: “France is closely monitoring the situation while respecting the sovereignty of this country.”

September 22, question from a journalist on freedom of the press. Response from the Quai d’Orsay: “France is attached to the freedom of the press … it is a fundamental right which must be protected.” In terms of condemnation, we have already seen a more muscular reaction. The Elysée press releases are in the same vein. On June 2, President Emmanuel Macron communicates on his exchange with President Tebboune. “The two presidents expressed their solidarity in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, took stock of the situation in the Sahel and affirmed their willingness to work together.” June 10, new press release from the Elysee Palace after another telephone exchange between the two men. And again, “it is a question of strengthening the relations between our two countries to cooperate in regional crises and to work on the reconciliation of memories”. In short, as we can see, the human rights issue does not seem to be part of French concerns.

We will have to wait until November 1 for the subject to be addressed. For a simple reason: Algerians will have to celebrate their independence that day, but above all to vote on their new constitution. And among the novelties of this Algerian constitution, there is a major change. In the future, the Algerian army will be able to carry out missions outside its borders, which was not the case until now. Thus, in articles 25 and 26: “She will be able either alone or under the cover of the UN to participate in peace efforts in the region.” A change which will have two consequences for France: the first is that Algeria can lend a hand to fight the jihadists in the Sahel. The second is that in order to wage war, we imagine that Algeria will have to buy arms, but we France is in the top three in the ranking of arms exporting countries.

This is not the only reason but it has an undeniable role: it is what is called the “real politik”, that we can translate with this question: what do a few dozen opponents represent in the face of millions or billions of euros that there may be to gain …