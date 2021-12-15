The Oviedo Hearing has sentenced the inducer and the two material authors of the death of the IU councilor of Llanes (Asturias) Javier Ardines, who was murdered on a local road a few meters from his house on August 16 2018. The sentence of this trial, which was held with a popular jury, also establishes a sentence of 22 years for a fourth person who is considered a collaborator in the crime and the joint payment of compensation of 400,000 euros to the widow and the two sons of the deceased mayor. The sentence can be appealed before the Superior Court of Justice of Asturias.

The jury has considered it credible that Djilali Benatia and Maamar Kelii reached an agreement to take Ardines’s life and distribute the money for the death of the IU councilor. According to the sentence, they executed a preconceived plan to end Ardines by placing the fences that on August 16, 2018 prevented the mayor’s vehicle from passing. “Both remained in hiding and waiting for this one to arrive and that, whoever it was who hit the victim on the head and whoever it was who strangled him, acted in agreement with the other and in execution of that plan” , contemplates the judicial resolution.

The jury refers to Pedro Nieva, married to the woman with whom Ardines had an extramarital affair, as “clearly” “inducer”. According to the verdict, he commissioned an intermediary, his partner Jesús Muguruza, to find someone who could kill the mayor. The jury’s account assures that Muguruza contacted one of the co-perpetrators of the crime and transmitted to them “the proposal to end the life of the victim and arrange the appointment in which, with the three present, the price to be paid by the inducer was discussed. ”.

The prosecutor and the accusations resulted in Nieva traveling with the two men to Asturias weeks before the event to show them Ardines’ routines and thus facilitate the ambush. According to the investigation, on August 1 of that same year the attackers had tried for the first time to kill Ardines, although the mayor then circumvented the barrier they had placed on the path that he ran from his home in Belmonte de Pría. The local politician made his living as a fisherman and used to go fishing at six in the morning.

The defenses used, unsuccessfully, that there were no DNA remains of those convicted as material perpetrators at the crime scene, although the Police relied on the telephone signals found that day and on the messages exchanged between the accused.

The Prosecutor’s Office, in his account, considered that the inducer was “obsessed” after learning through a recording at the end of 2017 that his partner, Katia Blanco, had been in a relationship with his friend for years. Thus began a fixation that led him, according to the sentence, to “access web pages that offer espionage, video surveillance and mobile phone hacking products and services” to control his wife.

The trial sessions, held at the Oviedo Court, included the testimony of the deceased’s partner and his two children, who affirmed that Nieva knew in detail the routines of his family member. The four defendants defended that the trip they made to Asturias was to observe and repair a roof in poor condition. They also tried to link the death to political motives or neighborhood quarrels. The sentence closes, for the moment, a case that began in the summer of 2018 and in which it took months to find the first clues of the murder of Javier Ardines.