The businessman Ángel Escribano, co-founder of Escribano Mechanical & Engineering, has been elected president of Indra this afternoon, replacing Marc Murtra, who has resigned from his position after becoming head of Telefónica, according to what the technology company has communicated to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The meeting of the Indra Board took place this Sunday less than 24 hours after the confirmation that Marc Mutra will take over from José María Álvarez-Pallete as president of Telefónica, a movement sponsored by the Government through the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI), which owns 10% of the Spanish telecom company.

In the extraordinary session of the Board of Directors of Indra, Marc Murtra has formally presented his resignation as director and Executive President of the Company and President of the Executive Committee and the Strategy Committee of Indra, after having been appointed, yesterday, director and Executive President of Telefónica, SA

The Board of Directors has thanked Murtra for his dedication and work, “very positively valuing his contribution as President to promoting and materializing a very relevant transformation of the Indra Group and a solid business project for the coming years,” the statement states.

Thus, the appointment by co-option of Ángel Escribano, as Director of the Company, has been approved with the evaluable report of the Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee.

Furthermore, in order to guarantee an adequate replacement in the executive presidency of the Company, it has been approved to appoint Ángel Escribano as Executive President of the Board of Directors and to grant him the same executive powers in the corporate and institutional sphere that his predecessor had, on an additional basis. to those related to his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors, which will be exercised in coordination with the operational and business leadership of the CEO, José Vicente de los Mozos.

Finally, Indra has agreed to approve the contract for the provision of executive services to Ángel Escribano, which maintains the remuneration conditions of the previous Executive President and the granting of sufficient powers to exercise the aforementioned executive powers.