His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the friendly Republic of Indonesia, will begin a two-day state visit to the UAE tomorrow, Tuesday..

During the visit, His Excellency will discuss with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” the development of strategic relations between the two countries in various fields, in light of the comprehensive economic partnership that brings them together, in a way that contributes to achieving the visions of the two countries towards sustainable development and prosperity for their friendly peoples..