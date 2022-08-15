Secondly, the Indonesian ambassador to the Netherlands lays a wreath. After the wreath of the cabinet. Before the wreath of three generations of relatives and the wreath for all civilian and military victims.

Prior to the National Commemoration of the End of World War II, on August 15, the day Japan capitulated in 1945, the prominent role of the ambassador had caused some controversy. At the moment there is a sacred silence at the Indisch Monument in The Hague’s Westbroekpark on Monday evening, broken only by buzzing dragonflies and thunder in the distance. There are several thousand in attendance, many with a melati pinned on, the memorial flower, or with sunflowers in hand.

The ambassador has been laying a wreath for decades, until last year together with other ambassadors. But the commemoration is being expanded: not only Dutch and Dutch East Indies victims of the war are commemorated, but also, as Thom de Graaf, chairman of the National Commemoration Foundation 15 August 1945, emphasized, „all victims in and around the then Dutch East Indies”.

In previous years there was criticism that the commemoration would be too Eurocentric. De Graaf said that “all sections of the population suffered greatly under the Japanese occupation”: those who had to do forced labour, those who were in internment camps, and “it was often not much better outside that”. The foundation believes that a more prominent role for the Indonesian ambassador, who laid a wreath for all Indonesian victims of the Japanese occupation, fits in with this.

The Federation of Dutch Indies considers this inappropriate, because Indonesia has never apologized for the Indonesian violence against the Dutch during and after the Second World War. Initially, the federation wanted to limit the role of the ambassador by means of summary proceedings, but decided against it.

Evening commemoration

Broadening the commemoration also means that new generations will take over, just like on May 4. The generation that consciously experienced the war is dying out. Schoolgirl Flo Huijsmans, whose grandfather went from internment camp to internment camp as a child on Java, said that she wanted to “remember if he can no longer”.

And broadening the commemoration also means that ‘August 15’ was held in the evening for the first time this year, instead of in the afternoon, which means that a larger group can be reached on television. Some think that the Indies commemoration is underexposed compared to May 4 – for example, the king is not present every year, but once every five years. The Indian Monument was built in 1988. It was not until 1999 that the Kok II cabinet recognized 15 August 1945 as the official end of the Second World War in the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

