Thursday, June 29, 2023, 2:54 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The individual who allegedly killed an elderly man last week in Yecla and a body was found in his home has been brought before the courts this Thursday, according to the National Police.

The National Police proceeded a few days ago to arrest this man for his alleged relationship with the homicide that occurred last week in Yecla. According to sources close to the investigation, during the search of the arrestee’s home, the agents found a second corpse, apparently the suspect’s aunt, pending confirmation if it was a second violent death.

The first victim was located last week, an elderly man, around 80 years old, with signs of violent death, as confirmed by the National Police, which has opened an investigation to clarify the causes of both deaths. The proceedings are declared secret.