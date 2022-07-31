The news arrived just under three hours before the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix was there replacement of the power unit on both Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. The alarm bell came in Q3 on Saturday, when the Dutchman failed to make the decisive assault on pole due to a sudden loss of the electrical part of his Honda engine: for this reason, the Milton Keynes technicians opted for anticipate the homologation of the third seasonal unit expected at the end of August in Belgium.

Via radio Max had insistently asked what the problem was and if it was possible to solve it, but his track engineer Gianpiero Lambiase peremptorily explained that they would discuss it in practice after qualifying. In the interview ring, Verstappen had pointed the finger at the failure of the batteries to release charge, having felt the engine react well despite the power vacuum, but just before the start Martin Brundle – former driver and commentator of Sky Sport UK – explained how, from the sources collected, the problem is attributable to MGU-Kone of the two electric motogenerators of modern power units.

If this were the case, the failure would be more important and alarming than what was expected until yesterday and would also justify the decision to homologate the third seasonal unit with an early race, as the replacement of the MGU-K alone would have required much more time. . What is certain is that, for Red Bull, the chances of a penalty increase in the next races almost certainly having to use (as Ferrari has already done) an extra engine between now and the end of the year.