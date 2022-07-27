Porsche And Red Bull they would be closer and closer. Indeed, from the rumors that are emerging in these minutes it seems that the German house and the Milton Keynes team have already signed a request that provided for the purchase of 50% of the Anglo-Austrian team. This request would have been approved by the Competition Council of Morocco, that is the antitrust authority of the North African state, which like many other ‘counterparts’ from countries outside the EU have received notification of the project from Porsche and Red Bull. Initially the agreement between the two houses was to concern only the supply of the new power units scheduled for 2026, but from a copy of a Moroccan antitrust document it emerges that Porsche would have asked for the acquisition of 50% of Red Bull.

This is what emerges from the request sheet: “The Competition Council makes available to the public the following ‘transaction summary’ containing the information submitted by the parties. This information has been prepared by the notifying parties and is their sole responsibility. Any inaccurate or misleading information contained herein does not in any way prejudice the position of the Competition Council on the proposed transaction. […] 1. First operation related to the creation of a joint-venture between Red Bull and Porsche, the economic sector concerned is the manufacture of the power unit. Second transaction relating to the acquisition of 50% stake in the target company, the economic sector concerned is the development and production of Formula 1 chassis […] The deadline within which interested third parties are invited to submit their comments is 10 days from the date of publication of this announcement, i.e. 4 August 2022. […] Red Bull will also develop and manufacture chassis for one of Red Bull’s two Formula 1 teams“.